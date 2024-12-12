Frontend (UI) developer
2024-12-12
We now have a new requirement and are looking for a consultant colleague with the qualifications listed below. The position is part of our consulting business, which means you will be employed by us and work either with clients or on internal projects and assignments.
As part of your application, you may be presented to clients/partners as part of the recruitment process. If selected for the assignment, you will be employed by us and work either with clients or on internal projects and assignments as part of our consulting business.Job Description* Work with designers and other developers to create or improve existing
components.
• Work within an embedded JavaScript environment
• Help maintain a high level of deliverables quality from the design system consumer
teams.
• Develop components for Ore UI, using TypeScript and React.
• Evaluate other teams' implementations of screens using the design system
components.
• Improve ways of working and technical best practices within the team and with
consumer teams.
• Balance performance, user experience, and developer experience in every decision.
Your Profile (Must-have requirements)
• Passion for design and quality
• Strong communication and problem-solving skills
• Experience of working in product teams using modern web development stack
• Proficiency with TypeScript and React
• Be quality driven, with great attention to detail and design knowledge
• Fluent in English, written and spoken
Meritorious* Experience of creating and working with design systems (e.g. Storybook)
• Experience with Figma
• A background in design or strong aesthetic sensibilitieApplication deadline:20-12-2024About UsWe currently employ experienced consultants in areas such as System Development, AI, Machine Learning, Testing, Cloud, Infra DevOps, and IT Project Management.Working at Deploja is something entirely different from working at an ordinary consulting company-and we are really proud of that. So, what makes us unique?We simply offer more than just a high salary and greater freedom; that's just the beginning. With us, you'll find the work environment and opportunities you deserve. Welcome to Deploja, where the grass is indeed greener!
Vi erbjuder dig följande, Valet är ditt!
Exciting assignments with our many clients. We focus on long-term projects, which gives you the opportunity to create value for the client while also developing yourself.
A secure monthly salary - together we'll agree on a base salary depending on your assignments.
Company car - we encourage you to choose an electric car for a more sustainable future.
Occupational pension and great opportunities for salary conversion.
Vacation - Would you like more than 30 days of vacation, perhaps 60 days?
Private health insurance, accident insurance, and life insurance for increased security.
Skills development - you set your own budget and choose the training you wish to attend.
Quality of life - Are you struggling to balance everyday life and wish to work a little less while still earning as much, if not more?
We handle applications continuously, and due to the high workload, it's especially important to include a short motivation for the position, explaining how you meet the requirements.
