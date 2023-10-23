Frontend Solution Architect to SEB in Stockholm
2023-10-23
Shape the next phase of digital banking by building new frontend channels at SEB as a frontend Solution Architect in Stockholm!
SEB has a reputation of embracing change and innovation. The Account and Payments division is no exception. Our channels (app, web, API) are at the core of SEB:s business and right now we are rebuilding and migrating our services to our future architecture. And this is where you come in. As a Solution Architect, you will combine your visionary outlook with hands-on pragmatism to create a unified delivery for our frontend solutions within Accounts & Payments. You will shape the future of our channel layer, rebuilding our entire front for a brand-new payment platform.
About the Position
As our Frontend Solution Architect, you will be a key player in our community, working directly with other architects, tech leads and several development teams. Your main goals are structuring and driving our frontend channels forward, aligning the architecture of the solutions that greets and helps our private customers, corporations as well as internal users every day.
It 's not often the opportunity arises to work with a transformation of this scope at SEB, rebuilding solutions from an early stage. There are plenty of fancy superlatives we could use to describe this endeavor - but if we were to choose a keyword it would be rewarding. We hope you will enjoy it as well.
Your responsibilities will be:
* Shaping the frontend architecture in an exciting technical environment with high demands on availability, reusability, and security.
* Providing leadership to drive initiatives and change.
* Managing numerous touchpoints with architects, tech leads, business analysts, developers, CX-designers, and various other stakeholders.
Our frontend architecture revolves around Micro Frontends, where self-contained components communicating through REST APIs are integrated into applications. The technology stack includes Java and .NET APIs, MS SQL databases, and Angular. The system operates on Linux machines or are deployed in Docker containers and Kubernetes. Integrations occur via REST calls, IBM MQ, and Kafka messaging.
Your Team and Workplace
You will be a part of our The Shared Service department, which includes 14 driven architects providing the Accounts & Payment area with guidance based on their specific needs. We are engaged and passionate, eager to both learn and share knowledge. You will also be a natural part of architectural and other decision forums across SEB.
We are working according to a remote hybrid model - when we are not working from home, we have restaurants and a modern gym in the offices at Solna, Arenastaden.
Your Profile
You drive your work forward with commitment and determination, comfortable in a function that entails responsibility and collaboration. You understand different perspectives, making sure your area is working with a shared view and common goal in mind. You are curious and are eager to learn more with a genuine interest in new technologies.
To succeed in the role, you have a great understanding of solution and system architecture for frontend solutions. You have probably worked as a developer and/or tech lead earlier and have been exposed to similar challenges as this role entails. The specific tech stack you have worked with is less important, but it is advantageous if you have worked with Angular, as well as if you understand backend components.
Interested?
We have chosen to work with Ada Digital in this recruitment. Their recruitment process focuses on transparency, inclusion and a fast moving candidate experience. And now we want to know more about you - on your own terms! To apply, please fill out the short form, briefly motivate why you are interested in the position, and attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile. No additional documentation is needed. You can then, in real-time, follow your application online as our recruiters are working with it. We work with a continues selection process which means we might hire a candidate before the final apply date, so apply already today! Interested and want to know more? Please contact our recruiter today. We are looking forward to connecting soon!
