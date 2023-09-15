Frontend Software Engineer to the automotive industry!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to transform the way people experience the world of automobiles? Our client believe that buying a car should be an exciting and enjoyable journey, not a painful process. Their mission is to revolutionize the experience of buying their products. Our mission is to find a talented individual to be a part of this journey!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our clients Global Online Digital team is now looking at the forefront of using cutting-edge digital technologies to reshape the way customers engage with their brand. They operate across more than 100 countries, creating seamless end-to-end experiences for online sales, subscriptions, global campaigns, and other aspects of the automotive industry. As part of the team, you'll have the opportunity to work on innovative projects that push the boundaries of what's possible.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Develop front-end software for both consumer-facing and internal products.
• Collaborate on projects spanning the entire online sales and subscription process.
• Rapidly prototype and conceptualize new ideas.
• Contribute to regular product development cycles.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Language: Fluency in English
• You who have a minimum of 3 years of experience in front-end software development
• You who have Expertise in JavaScript, HTML, and CSS for building user interfaces
• You who have proficiency in React.js, Typescript, and Next.js framework
• You who are familiar with cloud providers such as AWS or Azure
• You who have experience in building accessible and high-performance websites
• You who have knowledge of headless content management systems
• You who have a strong understanding of Service-Oriented Architecture
• You who have a passion for the automotive industry and a genuine love for cars
It is meritorious if you have:
• Experience with payment providers like Stripe, Klarna, DIBS, PayPal, or others.
• E-commerce expertise.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
We know that you are a curious, problem-solving person with a true learning mindset who works effectively together with others to achieve results. You are progressive and can handle multiple parallel tasks at the same time. You are creative, quality conscious and you are inspired by technical ideas.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15097681". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8113369