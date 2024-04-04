Frontend Engineer
Platform 24 Healthcare AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Platform 24 Healthcare AB i Stockholm
Do you want to drive the next digital revolution and radically improve healthcare?
The last few decades have seen area after area radically improved due to the rise of new technical innovations. Numerous industries have seized new technical opportunities and developed into more efficient and advanced versions of themselves. We are now in the starting blocks of yet another technical revolution, as health care is properly starting to take advantage of the technology that exists today, while also preparing for what will be available tomorrow.
Platform24 is a leading B2B healthtech company in Europe, yet just at the beginning of our journey - a journey so exciting it won us the award "growth company of the year" at TechArena. By combining AI and intelligent automation with deep medical knowledge, we are offering the most advanced and comprehensive platform solution in the market. Our platform is currently used by public and private healthcare in the Nordics, and soon the world as we progress with our ongoing international expansion.
At Platform 24 we strive to - through digitalization - improve healthcare by increasing availability and efficiency while also offering a better quality of care to the patient. By bridging the gap between physical and digital healthcare we will create "Healthcare 2.0".
What you will do.
You will as part of one of Platform24's engineering teams have a key role in one of the most interesting health-tech startups. This means that you will have a significant impact and be part of shaping what tomorrow's healthcare looks like. The daily routines include development of brand new features, contributing to architecture discussions, technology choices and communication of technical topics to non-technical stakeholders.
Our tech-stack consist of following
Micro frontends with webpack module federation
Latest React and Redux (mobx in some teams)
Jest, react-testing-library and cypress (each user story has time allocated to writing tests)
Bundling and CI: Webpack, Lerna, Yarn workspaces, Gitlab CI
Typescript and ES6 JavaScript, CSS modules, styled components
Presentational UI component library with Storybook
And who are we looking for? We believe you have experience from frontend development with a modern framework with an urge to make the world a better place. If you have a degree in Computer Science or a related technical field that will be highly meritorious. We work in small, diverse teams with very close collaboration between frontend, backend, UX, and product managers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Platform 24 Healthcare AB
(org.nr 559204-5743)
Västra Järnvägsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8587946