Frontend Developer
BrightBid AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-10-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BrightBid AB i Stockholm
Role Description
BrightBid is one of Sweden's fastest-growing AdTech companies utilizing AI and human expertise to create a more refined Ads solution for businesses to drive customer acquisition via Google Ads and Bing. Combined with BrightBid's marketing and sales expertise, its AI- and human-led offering enables companies to compete, seeing at least a 35% increase in results on average. BrightBid is in the top 10% of fastest-growing SaaS companies globally and has achieved over 500,000 conversions for its 400+ customers. BrightBid has offices in Stockholm, Copenhagen, London, Oslo and Manila.
We are looking for a frontend developer to join our software engineering team and help us develop, deliver and maintain features in our AI powered web based application.You will be collaborating closely with the product team as well as the rest of our engineering teams, to implement and deliver a good user experience to our customers.
Responsibilities
Build, maintain, and improve both internal and external user interfaces at BrightBid.
Collaborate within cross-functional teams; as a frontend developer at BrightBid, you will engage closely with designers, product owners, and fellow developers.
Following modern framework best practices and writing maintainable frontend code and sharing your knowledge and learnings within the team.
Implement UI designs according to our UX guidelines and provide feedback to help maintain consistency throughout the application.
Provide feedback to product team about implementation decisions and challenges
Continuously communicate with backend developers to ensure high quality APIs and accurate data transfer.
Own and champion technical improvements to the frontend stack
What we are looking for
4+ years of relevant experience and proven track recordwithin frontend development.
Proficiency in modern JavaScript frameworks and state management libraries, preferably VueJS, Vuex, and TailwindCSS.
Knowledge of working with CI/CD workflows.
Comfortable working with REST APIs.
Solid understanding of software design and developmentprinciples
Since we are an international company, you must be able to communicate in English at professional level.
Why you should choose BrightBid
We have had a yearly growth of 400% since the foundation
We are open in 5 different markets (Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, London and Manila)
Wellness allowance
All the technical tools that you need to succeed in this role such as macbooks, monitors and more if necessary!
Hybrid working place
AWs and kickoffs with the team
Free breakfast at the office
An amazing team with high energy!
Job Types: Full-time, Permanent Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BrightBid AB
(org.nr 559250-7957) Arbetsplats
BrightBid Kontakt
Johan Frisk johan.frisk@brightbid.com +46704200016 Jobbnummer
8958200