Frontend Developer
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-05-24
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a programmer with an eye for design? Who wants to join a fun and tight collaborating team? Don 't hesitate to apply! We are now looking for a Frontend Developer to join our team in Lund.
Who is your future team?
We are a very diverse group of 10 colleagues in terms of nationalities, ages, and education with a good sense of camaraderie. In our team you can always find someone to discuss your ideas with, someone to have a coffee break, or someone to share a laugh with. It has been said around the corridors at Axis that our team welcomes everyone, and people feel part of the team from early on. In this role you will get a unique possibility to work with development where the road from idea to implementation is short. You will notice that your contribution will make a difference. Your colleagues are eager to hear your ideas and put it into reality!
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a programmer with a keen eye for design for the position of a Frontend Developer. You are responsible for ensuring the building pixel-perfect web applications based on web design and user experience requirements, optimizing web pages for maximum efficiency, and maintaining brand consistency across all web pages, among other duties. You are required to work in teams alongside Backend Developers, Graphic Designers, and User Experience Designers to ensure all elements of web creation are consistent. It comes natural for you be an excellent communicator and you have interpersonal skills.
Frontend Developer responsibilities
As a Frontend Developer you will plan, design and build new product features together with our Product Manager and the rest of the development team. You will be determining the structure and design of web pages ensuring user experience determines design choices. You will also develop features to enhance the user experience. Your responsibilities as a Frontend Developer will also include:
* Building reusable code for future use
* Optimizing web pages for maximum speed and scalability
* Maintaining brand consistency throughout the design
Frontend Developer requirements
We love for you to have a degree in computer science or related field and a understanding of key design principles and we prefer if you have previous experience of working as a Frontend Developer. Proficiency in HTML, CSS and JavaScript/typescript and preferably experience with React. Experience with responsive and adaptive design, making pixel-perfect web applications.
We also see that you have:
* Good problem-solving skills
* Good interpersonal skills
* Excellent verbal communication skills
It is a plus if you have experience in Figma, UX, or prototyping.
What can Axis do for you?
In exchange for your dedication, Axis can offer you a job in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, solutions, and services to our customers. Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally, getting a broad responsibility and experience. You will work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues who enjoy going to work - developing products, solutions, and services for a smarter, safer world.
We want you to enjoy working with us! Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g., breakfast every day, classic Swedish fika on Fridays, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle, and relocation assistance if needed - just to name a few.
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. Please note that this position is situated in Lund, Sweden. We review applications continuously!
If you have any question please contact the recruiting manager Wendy Cordova- Manager Axis Tools, email: Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-119905". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communication Jobbnummer
7813656