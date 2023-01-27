Frontend Developer
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-01-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Öckerö
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
What's in it for you?
You will be a key part of a small team at the heart of our deliveries, the team that builds and maintains the CI/CD platform used by all of our developers globally. You will be involved with stakeholders to realize layouts and work closely with the backend to visualize pipelines, metrics, stats and dashboards. As we continue to modernize and improve our pipelines, you will be using the latest cutting edge cloud technologies, developing both our products and yourself!
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Please apply at www.randstad.se,
no later than 2023-02-28. If you have questions, please contact anna.ragnmark@randstad.se
.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
Working in the Build Engineering team with a focus on visualizing our pipeline services.
Ensure service performance and uptime whilst maintaining high standards of code quality and design.
Managing cloud environments in accordance with company security guidelines.
Troubleshoot incidents, identify root causes and implement preventive measures.
Relentless search for improvements in automation, efficiency and reliability.
Supporting teams and providing guidance.
Qualifications
Preferably having at least three years working experience and being able to work independently on the front-end development and issues are key requirements. Having a keen eye for how a professional and pleasant graphic layout should be is also a key requirement.
A summary of our tech stack is shown below and you should have hands-on practical experience of these technologies gained through front-end development work.
React
NodeJS
CSS3
ES6
Material-UI
SASS
LESS
HTML5
Other qualities:
UX-minded and understanding of layout aesthetics
Ability to work independently with minimal supervision and collaborate with the team while achieving benchmarks
Experience building interfaces from the ground up
Implement best practices and design principles
Eye for design
Experience with AWS Amplify, API Gateway, CloudFront
Experience working with REST APIs
Knowledge of CI/CD
Enthusiastic and interest for technology.
About the company
With more than 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry and offers staffing, consulting and recruitment solutions in all areas of expertise. We also offer interim management, executive search and outplacement services. We have a large network of clients and candidates, which means that we convey hundreds of jobs within different industries all over Sweden. Our ambition is to be the best employer in the market. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we help people and organizations to reach their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "201424941". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Anna Ragnmark anna.ragnmark@randstad.se Jobbnummer
7386525