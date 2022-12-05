Frontend developer
At Semcon we believe that digital has the possibility to drive a better future.
We are now looking for a Frontend developer with skill and drive that really want to kick the tires in the area of future interaction.
You will be part of our Digital Services team in the Uppsala area and work together with kind and skilled individuals in challenging assignments and with exciting customers. Always with the end-user in mind. We all come from different areas of expertise and our ambition is to build a strong team with skills ranging from digital strategy, project management to software and emerging tech.
Read more about what we do within the digital services area at Semcon here.
What you'll do
Design and build new services for our clients or in-house projects
Work in a DevOps culture to build and scale tools and libraries to improve developer and user experience
Collaborate with team members to provide and receive architecture-level and code-level feedback
Having fun!
We look beyond your resume, but here is a starting point.
3 + years of software development experience
Experience in frontend frameworks such as Angular, React, Vue
Familiarity with some of the following: Javascript, Sass, Bem, Atomic web design, Typescript, Swift, Java, Css3 2.0, PWA
Some experience of interface development within IOS and Android
Familiarity with the principles of agile and lean development methodologie
Communication skills in English and Swedish
We strongly believe that diversity of background, experience and perspectives is important to create excellent user experiences and to make Semcon a great place to work.
Does it sound interesting? If you are interested in joining our team, just apply with your CV or LinkedIn below, or contact Tran to learn more!
Tran Cam
Area Manager Digital Servicestran.cam@semcon.com Ersättning
