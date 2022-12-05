Frontend developer

Semcon Sweden AB / Datajobb / Uppsala
2022-12-05


At Semcon we believe that digital has the possibility to drive a better future.

We are now looking for a Frontend developer with skill and drive that really want to kick the tires in the area of future interaction.

You will be part of our Digital Services team in the Uppsala area and work together with kind and skilled individuals in challenging assignments and with exciting customers. Always with the end-user in mind. We all come from different areas of expertise and our ambition is to build a strong team with skills ranging from digital strategy, project management to software and emerging tech.

What you'll do

Design and build new services for our clients or in-house projects

Work in a DevOps culture to build and scale tools and libraries to improve developer and user experience

Collaborate with team members to provide and receive architecture-level and code-level feedback

Having fun!

We look beyond your resume, but here is a starting point.

3 + years of software development experience

Experience in frontend frameworks such as Angular, React, Vue

Familiarity with some of the following: Javascript, Sass, Bem, Atomic web design, Typescript, Swift, Java, Css3 2.0, PWA

Some experience of interface development within IOS and Android

Familiarity with the principles of agile and lean development methodologie

Communication skills in English and Swedish

We strongly believe that diversity of background, experience and perspectives is important to create excellent user experiences and to make Semcon a great place to work.

Does it sound interesting? If you are interested in joining our team, just apply with your CV or LinkedIn below, or contact Tran to learn more!

Tran Cam

Area Manager Digital Services

tran.cam@semcon.com

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-24
Semcon Sweden AB (org.nr 556555-8193)

Semcon Sweden

Kontakt
Tran Cam
tran.cam@semcon.com

