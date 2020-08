Front-End Web Developer - Hiva Relations - Datajobb i Solna

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Hiva Relations

Hiva Relations / Datajobb / Solna2020-08-23We founded Hiva Relations in 2010. Since then, we have launched over 200 websites and created over 100 graphic design which has been published in industry-leading books and magazines.We design and build stunningly beautiful, and highly functional websites and graphic design. We produce videos and content that people remember and share. We take the time and effort to understand your company and tell its story through the most efficient means possible.Although not a motivation, We have been fortunate enough to have been recognised for our work.2013: Backend design layout design was selected into IMA Awards | Interactive Media Awards' day.2014: Poster design was selected from Kelpies Design & Illustration Prize competition's day. www.hivarelations.se We founded Hiva Relations in 2010. Since then, we have launched over 200 websites and created over 100 graphic design which has been published in industry-leading books and magazines.We design and build stunningly beautiful, and highly functional websites and graphic design. We produce videos and content that people remember and share. We take the time and effort to understand your company and tell its story through the most efficient means possible.Although not a motivation, We have been fortunate enough to have been recognised for our work.2013: Backend design layout design was selected into IMA Awards | Interactive Media Awards' day.2014: Poster design was selected from Kelpies Design & Illustration Prize competition's day. www.hivarelations.se We are looking for a qualified Front-end developer to join our IT team. You will be responsible for building the 'client-side' of our web applications. You should be able to translate our company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications.If you're interested in creating a user-friendly environment by writing code and moving forward in your career, then this job is for you. We expect you to be a tech-savvy professional, who is curious about new digital technologies and aspires to combine usability with visual design.Ultimately, you should be able to create a functional and attractive digital environment for our company, ensuring great user experience.ResponsibilitiesUse markup languages like HTML to create user-friendly web pagesMaintain and improve websiteOptimize applications for maximum speedDesign mobile-based featuresCollaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usabilityGet feedback from, and build solutions for, users and customersWrite functional requirement documents and guidesCreate quality mockups and prototypesHelp back-end developers with coding and troubleshootingEnsure high quality graphic standards and brand consistencyStay up-to-date on emerging technologiesRequirementsProven work experience as a Front-end developerHands on experience with markup languagesExperience with JavaScript, CSS and jQueryFamiliarity with browser testing and debuggingIn-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)Understanding of layout aestheticsKnowledge of SEO principlesFamiliarity with software like Adobe Suite, Photoshop and content management systemsAn ability to perform well in a fast-paced environmentExcellent analytical and multitasking skillsBSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field2020-08-23Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-10Hiva RelationsRåsundavägen 6016957 Solna5329824