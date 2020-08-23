Front-End Web Developer - Hiva Relations - Datajobb i Solna
Front-End Web Developer
Hiva Relations / Datajobb / Solna
2020-08-23
We founded Hiva Relations in 2010. Since then, we have launched over 200 websites and created over 100 graphic design which has been published in industry-leading books and magazines.
We design and build stunningly beautiful, and highly functional websites and graphic design. We produce videos and content that people remember and share. We take the time and effort to understand your company and tell its story through the most efficient means possible.
Although not a motivation, We have been fortunate enough to have been recognised for our work.
2013: Backend design layout design was selected into IMA Awards | Interactive Media Awards' day.
2014: Poster design was selected from Kelpies Design & Illustration Prize competition's day.
