Front-end developer to Tietoevry Banking
2022-12-16
Are you a curious and technically skilled front-end developer who thrives on complex design and coding? We are looking for several front-end developers who want to work in banking and finance. In the role, you will help your team develop advanced and tailored digital solutions. You get to be part of the entire development process from requirement analysis to deployment and maintenance, contribute with your ideas and jump between exciting projects depending on your interests. And learn new technologies and ways of coding together with great and highly skilled colleagues!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Tietoevry Banking, Essentials business area is growing. Their customers' need for complex and customized user interfaces has never been bigger.
#
You are offered
• Possibility to work partly remotely.
• Working in long-term customer assignments where you act together with focused and committed colleagues.
• Working in SAFe setups together with the customer in agile blended teams.
• Working at the forefront of technology with transaction-heavy businesses and exciting, business-critical development.
• An outstanding work-life balance!
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
As a front-end developer, you have a large responsibility starting at user interface services to solve the customer's business needs. In addition, you will work closely with UX and develop end user front-end solutions.
You will work with Tietoevrys front-end platform based on:
• A modular architecture supporting large-scale applications
• Views and component library built using React
• CI/CD pipeline using Jenkins and Azure DevOps
• Automated unit and system tests using Jasmine and Karma
• Embracing functional programming principles
• A highly collaborative internal community with cross-team guilds and mob/pair coding
• Additionally, mobile apps using React Native and PWA techniques
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A Bachelor or masters degree of science, preferably in computer science
• At least 1 year of working experience within front-end development
• Excellent skills in JavaScript and React
• Excellent English skills, both in speech and writing
To thrive in the role, we believe that you are a curious and committed person that loves complex problem solving. You are a team player who is communicative and enjoys collaborating in a multi-cultural environment with both colleagues and customers.
Additional information
• Start: As soon a spossible
• Work extent: Full time, 6 months consulting with the ambition to be hired by Tietoevry after the period
• Location: Stockholm, with a possibility to work remotely part time
• The recruitment process will include both logical, personality and technical tests. When you apply, an invitation to the tests will be sent out as a first step in the process.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Tietoevry Banking delivers scalable and modular Banking as a Service and leading software built by unmatched industry expertise, accelerating the digital transformation of financial institutions.
Tietoevry's 24,000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. Ersättning
