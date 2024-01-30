Front End Web developer for Substation HMI in Power Quality Applications
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Webbmasterjobb / Västerås Visa alla webbmasterjobb i Västerås
2024-01-30
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Ludvika
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
You will be part of the Business Unit Grid Integration, located in Västerås. Grid and Power Quality Solutions (G&PQS) technologies provide more power and control in existing AC as well as green-field networks and have minimal environmental impact. With a complete portfolio and in-house manufacturing of key components, Hitachi Energy is a reliable partner in shaping the grid of the future. Please find out more about our world leading technology Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) | Hitachi Energy.
At G&PQS you will create a sustainable future. If you are ready to meet the technological challenges within control and protection systems - together with a team of driven senior experts - then you can expect an equally exciting and ever-changing time ahead of you. We are looking to strengthen our control application team.
Your responsibilities:
Create the next generation HMI solution for PQ Control and Protection System on Substation level.
Collaborate with the UX/UI conceptual design team to develop the Substation HMI solution in MicroSCADA X.
Test and debug the Substation HMI solution.
Train and support the organization in applying the HMI solution in our delivery projects.
Work in our agile teams to provide our delivery organization with new feature and application.
You will become part of a dedicated team, in which we work together to handle all requirements from different stakeholders, collaboration is, in other words, a central part of your new position and is a key competence which will enable your possibilities of further career opportunities and personal growth.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background and competences:
A University degree within a relevant technical area along with competence and experience within UX and HMI development.
Experience in conceptual UX design preferably related to Substation and/or Power Systems.
Proven work experience as a Web/HMI Front-end developer.
Hands on experience with HTML/XML markup languages.
Experience with JavaScript and HTML5.
Familiarity with HMI testing and debugging.
In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
Preferably experience in developing MicroSCADA X HMI and SCIL programming.
You will work together with experts in the field. It is an advantage if you have worked within a SCRUM, agile or lean setup previously and if you like to troubleshoot and test your own solutions.
Driven problem solver who eagerly takes initiatives and always delivers on time and according to expectations. Naturally, contributing to our continued development motivates you.
Proficient in English since you will be part of an international setting where you will get to exchange knowledge with people from all over the world.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply 13th of February! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Majid Fazlali +46 107-38 13 07, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, 46 107 382 912; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107- 38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Recruitment consultant Helena Stefansdottir +46 107-38 53 98. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8431179