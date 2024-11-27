Front End Web Developer - Västerås, Västmanlands län, Sweden
2024-11-27
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as aFront End Web Developer Location: Västerås, Västmanlands län, SwedenDo you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as ourFront End Web Developer
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
VIPAS AB is seeking a skilled Senior Front-End Developer to join our team and lead the development of next-generation HMI solutions for Substation Power Quality Applications. In this role, you will collaborate with design teams to create, test, and implement innovative HMI systems within MicroSCADA X. Your expertise in front-end web development, UX design, and power systems will be crucial as you work in an agile environment to deliver high-quality solutions for critical infrastructure projects.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop next-generation HMI solutions for Power Quality (PQ) Control and Protection Systems at the substation level.
Collaborate with the UX/UI conceptual design team to create innovative Substation HMI solutions in MicroSCADA X.
Test, debug, and optimize Substation HMI solutions to ensure peak performance.
Train and support teams in implementing HMI solutions for delivery projects.
Contribute to agile teams by developing new features and applications to enhance service offerings.
Engage with diverse stakeholders to understand requirements and ensure successful project outcomes.
Uphold core values of safety and integrity through accountability and fostering a supportive team environment.
Requirements:
Education: A university degree in a relevant technical field.
Experience: Proven experience as a Web/HMI Front-End Developer.
Hands-on experience with HTML/XML markup languages.
Proficiency in JavaScript and HTML5.
Experience with HMI conceptual design, especially within Substation and/or Power Systems.
Familiarity with testing and debugging HMI solutions.
Comprehensive understanding of the full web development process (design, development, deployment).
Experience with MicroSCADA X HMI development and SCIL programming is a strong advantage.
Skills: Excellent problem-solving skills and proactive initiative.
Demonstrated ability to work in agile environments (SCRUM, lean methodologies).
Strong collaboration skills, with a focus on continuous improvement and delivering results.
Fluent in English
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at sandhya@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Vipas AB
Vipas AB Kontakt
Sandhya Gedi sandhya@vipas.se +46720836371
9034012