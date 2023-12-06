Front End Developer
2023-12-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Jeppesen Systems AB
Jeppesen, a subsidiary of The Boeing Company, is one of the largest software development companies in Gothenburg. We develop innovative optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We are dedicated to continuous improvement, delivering more value to our clients, and exploring emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI and big data analytics.
We are looking for a Front End Developer to join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden. The JAWS team is a small team with start-up mentality building a brand-new web analytics tool to be used as input for decisions for our customers. Deployed in the cloud, we are creating a completely new product from scratch, aiming for airlines worldwide and ultimately creating optimal schedules for thousands of crew members.
We are using modern web UX technologies and architectural styles. Since our team is small, and the product is new, you will really get a chance to make a difference!
Position responsibilities:
As a Frontend Developer on our team, you excel in the following areas:
• Development & Optimization: Responsible for developing and optimizing our user interface to make it visually appealing and user-friendly.
• UX & Design Collaboration: Work closely with UX/UI design teams to implement best practices and create a seamless user experience.
• Problem-Solving: You're not just a coder; you're an innovator who enjoys exploring new techniques and solutions.
• End-to-End Responsibilities: From gathering customer requirements to delivering clean, documented, and test-covered code, you handle it all.
• Structure & Compliance: A structured approach to your work is crucial, along with understanding and meeting compliance requirements.
Employer will sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Basic Qualifications (Required Skills/Experience):
• Fluency in English (our corporate language), spoken and written
• 3+ years of experience in Frontend development
Preferred Qualifications (Education/Experience):
• Technical Skills: Extensive experience in Angular, TypeScript, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript/ECMAScript, Tailwind, NgXs and Jest.
• Design Expertise: A strong understanding of UX principles and the ability to collaborate effectively with design teams.
• Code Quality: A keen eye for the quality, performance, and test coverage of your code.
• Teamwork: Team player mentality, with leadership skills to guide team members in frontend development tasks.
Relocation:
This position does not offer relocation. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
Please apply by sending your CV in English.
Join us if you want to:
• Be part of building a new application that could come to change how we work with optimization
• Have the opportunity to work with the biggest companies in the aviation world
• Learn new things every day
• Work with highly motivated and skilled team mates
• Work with new technologies and cloud deployments
• Having fun at work
• Get professional skills development with our virtual learning tools and platforms (Digital Campus, LinkedIn Learning, Degreed, EdX, Enterprise Mentoring, and Communities of Excellence & Practice)
• Broaden your experience in international projects, technical workshops and hackathons
• Enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
• Participate in employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints)
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
