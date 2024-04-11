Front Desk Administrator - Administratör
2024-04-11
FRONT DESK ADMINISTRATOR (Receptionist with administrative duties)
British International School of Stockholm, Altorp & Ekeby campus
Safeguarding
The British International School of Stockholm is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Any offer of employment will be subject to relevant police checks, the receipt of satisfactory references and the production of relevant original ID documentation and examination certificates. The successful candidate must also be willing to undergo child protection training appropriate to the post.
Job Details
Job title: Front Desk Administrator
Employer: British International School of Stockholm
Location: Stockholm, Sweden (Altorp Campus & Ekeby Campus)
Contract type: Full Time (term time/uppehållstjänst)
Contract term: Temporary Contract (until June 2025)
Hours of work: 8:00 - 16:30
Salary: Based on qualifications and experience
Job starts: As soon as possible OR at the start of the academic year 2024/25 (August 2024)
About the job
The British International School of Stockholm is seeking a passionate Front Desk Administrator who will thrive in creating a welcoming and supportive environment for all members of our vibrant international school community. We are looking for an open, friendly and organised team member that is passionate about customer service and administration.
The Front Desk Administrator will serve as the first point of contact for parents, students, and visitors alike, working across the school's two campuses. They will work as part of our dynamic and well-established Administrative Team to meet the diverse needs of our school community. The ideal candidate will be a strong team player, enthusiastic about collaborating with colleagues and contributing to a positive work environment.
We are looking for someone who is adaptable and will smoothly adjust their workflow throughout the academic year based on relevant key events, and who will respond flexibly to evolving circumstances and the different campuses' needs.
The Front Desk Administrator will value intercultural sensibility and will actively contribute to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for all. Their ability to embrace and celebrate diversity will be key in creating a sense of belonging for everyone who walks through our doors.
If you're ready to join a fun and dynamic team dedicated to supporting our school community, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
Responsibilities and expectations
Dealing with daily routines; communicating with parents and classroom teachers regarding registration, attendance, absences, illnesses and collection arrangements, prioritising where necessary.
Answering and dealing with incoming calls; responding promptly and effectively to enquiries.
Meeting and greeting all visitors, ensuring security and safeguarding procedures are followed.
Collaborating with colleagues to ensure the smooth flow of communication and information within the school community
Assisting with arrangements for visits and visitors to the School, school outings, etc.
Keeping abreast of future events and organising as necessary.
Writing correspondence and emails.
Helping provide an orderly, friendly and calm environment for parents, staff, children and visitors.
Liaising with other Office staff, as appropriate.
Ensuring the office areas are kept clean and tidy at all times.
Providing administrative support, as required (e.g. data entry, filing documents, maintaining records, ordering office supplies).
Any other duties within the capacity of the post holder as may be reasonably requested by the Principal or Team Leader from time to time.
Minimum qualifications
Previous experience in customer service, preferably gained within a school environment.
Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work well within a team.
Adaptable and flexible attitude towards changing priorities and tasks.
Commitment to maintaining confidentiality and professionalism at all times.
Demonstrated intercultural sensitivity and the ability to support and uplift others.
Strong organisational skills and attention to detail.
Excellent timekeeping.
General IT competency.
Fluent spoken and written English.
Eligibility to work in Sweden.
About BISS
Established in 1980, the British International School of Stockholm (BISS) is an all-through international school with a vibrant community of students from over 50 countries aged 3-18 years. Our holistic philosophy emphasises both the intellectual and personal development of our students. We provide a strong pastoral system, broad curriculum and exciting enrichment opportunities to meet the needs of a diverse student population. Meeting internationally recognised standards of excellence, BISS is proud to be an accredited member of the Council of British International Schools (COBIS).
Situated in the Danderyds Kommun area, BISS develops on two campuses: Altorp (Östra Valhallavägen 17, Djursholm), which hosts students from nursery to year 4, and Ekeby (Rinkebyvägen 4, Danderyd), which hosts students from year 5 to year 13.
Our members of staff
Like our student body, BISS employees - currently more than 100 - come from many different countries and a rich range of backgrounds. BISS's vision is to empower people to be their best and we strongly believe in this not only for our students, but for our staff as well. Among many others, our core values are curiosity, resilience, and respect - fundamental characteristics that we admire and look for in all our members of staff.
To apply
Please send the following documents to recruitment@bisstockholm.se
, putting "Front Desk Administrator" as the email subject:
A completed BISS application form, written in English - this is found on our website
A letter of application
Successful candidates will be invited for an interview.
Closing date
The deadline for applications will be Monday, 29th April at 12 Midday (CET). However, BISS reserves the right to interview and appoint outstanding candidates before this date.
Please contact recruitment@bisstockholm.se
for any queries about this role. For further information about the British International School of Stockholm, please visit our website. Så ansöker du
