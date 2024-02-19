Fritidspedagog
2024-02-19
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Ludvika
Want to join an internationally-minded learning community?
Founded in January 2022, Mälardalen International School (MISV) is a non profit IB Candidate School in Västerås offering IB Programmes PYP and MYP to children ages 5-16. We support the growth of Västerås business community by offering international education to international families.
Our mission is to provide the highest quality education in a student-centered environment.
Mälardalen International School is growing and we are now looking to extend our team with an passionate and caring ECA Leader (Fritidspedagog). You will continue building our ECA programme (fritids) according to the Swedish Curriculum Lgr22 in alignment with IB requirements.
Are you our new colleague?
You are an experienced Fritidspedagog who knows Västerås region very well.
You plan and support the learning engagements, routines and transitions in both school hours and in the Extra Curricular Programme/Fritidshemmet.
You demonstrate a holistic, play-based approach that integrates socio-emotional, physical and cognitive development within the framework of the International Baccalaureate (IB).
The position will require the candidate to have or be:
Fluent in the English language and Swedish
Confident in yourself and in your leadership skills
Fantastic at creating and building good relationships with students, families and colleagues
Social and outgoing
Be creative as you plan activities
Have a growth mindset
Ability to work in an internationally minded environment
Commitment to the educational philosophies of the IB
Able to work flexibly and collaboratively with all members of the school community
Qualifications and experience since you will lead the ECA Programme
Mälardalen International School Hydrovägen 3, Västerås, Sweden 721 36
The main job requirements are:
In class support in combination with ECA activities
Collaborate on planning learning engagements with the teacher.
Plan and prepare for ECA activities by getting materials ready or setting up equipment.
Supervise students in class, during lunch and recess, and on field trips.
Reinforce school and class essential agreements providing consistency throughout the day
Support students during lunchtime, toileting and washing activities.
Provide a safe and caring environment, growing students independence and supporting
Social Emotional Learning
General knowledge Lgr 22 and eager to receive IB training
Application Process:
Interested candidates are invited to submit a cover letter, curriculum vitae, and contact information
for three professional references to Petra Nygård at work@misv.se
. Please indicate "Fritids
Pedagogue - [Your Name]" in the subject line.
Final Date to Apply: Mars 4, 2024.
MISV is an equal opportunity employer dedicated to diversity and inclusion. We encourage applications from individuals of diverse backgrounds who share our commitment to fostering a dynamic international learning community. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Email
E-post: work@misv.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Fritidspedagog". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Industritekniska Gymnasiet Bergslagen AB
(org.nr 556608-1740)
Hydrovägen 3 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Mälardalen International School Västerås Kontakt
Head of School
Petra Nygård petra.nygard@misv.se 0761036882 Jobbnummer
8479292