Sthlm Frisörgruppen AB / Hälsojobb / Tyresö
2024-12-12


We at Tyresö Hår Center are passionate about all things hair and beauty.
We offer equal employment opportunity to all qualified individuals. With us we offer a flexible and safe workplace with great opportunities for futher development. Work life and private life balance is a key focus for us.
We are interested in growing our team with an individal who has experiencein the following: hair cutting and color, hair extension installation, smink, education and instructor in hair and smink.
Lön 29.000 and 80% Employment.
We are searching inside Europe and outside Europe

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-01
E-post: salongbysibel@icloud.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sthlm Frisörgruppen AB (org.nr 559148-1733)
Tyresö Centrum (visa karta)
135 40  TYRESÖ

