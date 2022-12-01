French-speaking sales administrator
Duration: 6 months.
You will be located in Lund.
As Sales Administration Officer you'll play a vital role in our dynamic team's success to handle all the administrative tasks for the spare part orders, from initial contact with the customer, to co-ordination and follow-up of transportation to the customer's destination.
You will focus on:
• Act as our main contact for customers & market companies for parts orders and inquiries.
• Respond to incoming orders and aid queries per phone and e-mail.
• Follow-up on orders, service level agreements and other key measurements.
• Assure that transport to each customer is done in the right time, and at the lowest cost.
• Work in close cooperation with the European market companies & other internal departments.
• Execute order administration tasks in SAP and other internal tools & systems.
• Continuously build and use your network of colleagues & external partners for support.
Skills Requirements: Between 3 and 8 years of experience within the field. Independence and high level of competence.
This position requires good communication. You must be fluent both in English and French written and verbally. Ersättning
Joel Hall joel.hall@gigstep.se 0704030816 Jobbnummer
