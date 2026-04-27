French-speaking Customer Software Engineer at Axentia
Professionals Nord Linköping AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2026-04-27
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professionals Nord Linköping AB i Linköping
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
Axentia develops advanced real-time passenger information systems for public transport and is today a leading player in the global market. With more than 20 years of experience, in-house research, development, and production in Linköping, the company delivers innovative and energy-efficient solutions for stops and stations. Axentia's products help make public transport more accessible, reliable, and attractive. Through a strong customer focus and continuous innovation, the company has installed nearly 30,000 displays worldwide.
Do you enjoy solving complex problems and thrive in a role where customer interaction is combined with in-depth technical work? Would you like to work with technology that is used daily in society and help customers achieve stable and smart solutions? And can you say more than just "bonjour" when it really counts? Then the position of Customer Software Engineer at Axentia Technologies might be the perfect fit for you. We look forward to receiving your application!About the position
Professionals Nord is, in collaboration with Axentia Technologies, looking for a Customer Software Engineer. Axentia is a technology company that develops advanced information systems and customized displays used in critical societal infrastructure. The company is in an ongoing growth phase and works with customers both in Sweden and internationally - including several French-speaking clients.You will be employed by Professionals Nord and work as a consultant at Axentia for six months. The intention is that you will have the opportunity to transition into a direct employment with them in the long term, provided that all parties are satisfied with the collaboration. The recruitment process is handled by Professionals Nord, and all inquiries regarding the position should be addressed to amanda.sanden@pn.se
Responsibilities
As a Customer Software Engineer, you will be a key member of Axentia's Support & Service team, with primary responsibility for solving complex technical issues, mainly related to software but also partly hardware. You will work with customized products where each display is unique, and your contributions are crucial in ensuring that our customers receive efficient and sustainable solutions.
Since part of the customer dialogue takes place in French, we are looking for someone who enjoys using the language in a technical and problem-solving context.
Your main tasks will include:
Troubleshooting and analyzing software-related issues (e.g. bugs, configuration errors, integrations, and network problems), as well as some hardware-related issues
Implementing software updates and proposing temporary solutions
Collaborating with development teams and other departments to resolve issues
Participating in quality investigations and reporting cases that require deeper analysis
Contributing broadly within Support & Service to ensure fast and efficient delivery
We are looking for someone who:
Has strong skills in French and feels comfortable communicating with customers in the language
Holds a post-secondary education in IT, computer science, programming, or has equivalent relevant work experience
Has at least a couple of years' experience working with software, preferably in a role that combines development and problem-solving
Has solid knowledge of Python, SQL, and databases, as well as experience with PowerShell
Has basic knowledge of C programming
Previous experience in technical support or customer-facing technical roles is considered an advantage. Knowledge of electronics or hardware is also a plus, even at a hobby level.
To thrive in this role, you are a solution-oriented person with a strong technical interest and the ability to work in a structured manner. You are self-driven, take initiative, and make things happen. At the same time, you are communicative, confident in customer interactions, and enjoy collaborating with others.
START: As agreedSCOPE: Full-timeLOCATION: Linköping (Mjärdevi) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professionals Nord Linköping AB
(org.nr 559287-0405)
583 30 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Axentia Technologies AB Kontakt
Konsultchef
Amanda Sandén amanda.sanden@pn.se +460708781167 Jobbnummer
9877990