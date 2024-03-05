Freelance - Personalized Internet Ads Assessor - Swedish Speakers
2024-03-05
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
TELUS International AI Inc - partners with a diverse and vibrant community to help our customers enhance their AI and machine learning models. The work of our AI Community contributes to improving technology and the digital experiences of many people around the world. Our AI Community works in our proprietary AI training platform handling all data types (text, images, audio, video and geo) across 500+ languages and dialects. We offer flexible work-from-home opportunities for people with passion for languages. The jobs are part-time, and there is no fixed schedule. Whoever you are, wherever you come from, come join our global AI community. www.telusinternational.com
We are looking for dynamic people who have strong communication skills and use the Internet daily.
This is a freelance, independent contractor position. You will have the flexibility and freedom to work from your own home, working your own hours.
As a Personalized Internet Ads Assessor your ultimate goal will be to contribute towards making internet search and online advertising more relevant and interesting for all Swedish speakers in Sweden.
Requirements:
You must be living in Sweden for the last 3 consecutive years
Suitable candidates must have full professional proficiency in English and Swedish
Access to and use of a broadband internet connection and associated computer and antivirus software to perform the work, all provided at your own expense
Experience in use of web browsers to navigate and interact with a variety of content
Access to and use of an Android (version 4.1 or higher) or IOS Smartphone (version 8 or higher) to complete tasks
A Barcode Scanner application must be installed on your smartphone to complete certain tasks
Active daily user of Gmail and other forms of Social Media
Why join the TELUS International AI Community?
Earn extra income
Access to our community wellbeing initiative
Remote work & Location Independence
Flexible Hours to work around home life
Better Work-Life Balance
Be a part of an amazing online community
Important: Please make sure that your device location is set up properly when creating an account on our website so we can validate your country of residence. In case you have a VPN turned on, please turn it off and refresh the page just so we can validate your IP & render a personalized experience.
"All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status."
What's next?
If this sounds like a role you'd be interested in taking on, please register below -https://telusinternational.headway.ai/searchResults/REQ_ID_3621/?org_id=b034a4ad-0dfc
