FPS application engineer for deployment and support at customer
Inficon AB / Elektronikjobb / Linköping Visa alla elektronikjobb i Linköping
2024-09-23
Overview
INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes, and complete factories. These capabilities are vital to semiconductor fabrication facilities, equipment manufacturers, and end-users. The Intelligent Manufacturing Systems (IMS) group designs, develops, deploys, and supports Smart Manufacturing applications, including integration with INFICON smart sensor technologies, aimed at improving the quality and productivity of fabrication facilities. IMS is comprised of FPS productivity, FabTime reporting, and FabGuard tool data collection and fault detection solutions.
FPS Applications Engineer Job Description & Duties
The FPS Applications Engineer will lead new FPS deployments and/or manage sites that are already in the subscription phase of support. This person will ensure that FPS products are deployed and supported properly and will serve as the primary point of contact for all technical discussion. Applicants must have prior experience working with the FPS Digital Twin, Factory Dashboard, Scheduler, and NextMove products. Typical job duties include:
FPS application deployment and support
Work closely with other members of the FPS applications engineering team including frequent communication with the Program Manager and Commercial Manager for your sites
Work closely with the FPS software development team including providing feedback on applications, communicating new feature requests, performing quality assurance checks for new versions, and managing deployments
Effectively interface with a broad range of client stakeholders including operators, process engineers, industrial engineers, Fab managers, IT, and executives
Implement FPS Digital Twin changes to support change requests
Data analysis
Skills & Experience
B.S. degree in Industrial and System Engineering or related field , or demonstration of required knowledge and skills commensurate with these degrees.
Familiarity with semiconductor manufacturing environments
Intermediate Windows and networking knowledge
Excel/spreadsheet analysis
Relational database design
Oracle PL/SQL
Source code change management
Project and customer relationship management
Statistics and optimization knowledge preferred
Python and C# web programming experience preferred
