Fpga Engineer Gothenburg
2025-02-05
Hello there!
This application isn't aimed for a specific customer assignment, but as an FPGA Engineer, you're now able to proactively apply in order to get in touch for potential opportunities later this year!
At 2550 we are dedicated to creating innovative technological solutions, that not only serve our clients but also contribute to a sustainable future. If you're passionate and eager to work on impactful projects, we'd love to hear from you!
What we believe your future assignment might include
Develop, design and implementation of FPGA-based solutions for cutting-edge applications.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate FPGA processes within broader system architectures.
Conduct thorough testing and debugging to ensure the robustness and reliability of FPGA designs.
Document design processes and provide technical support during project lifecycles.
Qualifications and Desired Skills we see you probably will need
Bachelor's, Master's or PhD degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or a related field.
Several years of hands-on experience with FPGA development using C, PLC, VHDL and/or Verilog.
Strong understanding of digital signal processing and system-on-chip design.
Skilled in using FPGA design tools such as Xilinx or/and Altera.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
Fluent in English, with strong communication abilities.
Located in och close to Gothenburg City in Sweden.
Why Work with Us?
Our company is committed to innovation and technological excellence, fostering a culture that values diversity, creativity, and collaboration. We provide an environment that supports personal growth and professional development, empowering our engineers to reach new heights.
This means also becoming part of a company that actively contributes to transforming projects in sectors like Telecommunications, Automotive, and MedTech, Our vision drives us to engage with initiatives that have a demonstrable impact, aligning with our mission to shape a sustainable technological future.
About Us
Since our founding in 2018 and as a member of the esteemed Qamcom Group, we have built a robust team of 35 talented engineers. Based in the heart of Gothenburg, our company excels in delivering advanced technological solutions that resonate across various high-tech industries.
If you're ready to leverage your FPGA expertise in a forward-thinking team, we welcome your application. Join us as we innovate towards a brighter future, building a career that truly makes a difference.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Falkenbergsgatan 3 (visa karta
GÖTEBORG
