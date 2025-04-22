FP&A Analyst to Findus
2025-04-22
Publiceringsdatum2025-04-22
Do you want to work close to business in an international environment where you can combine analysis, forecasting, and business support? Then this might be the perfect role for you.
#Bildlänkhttps://media.sjr.se/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/IP-bild-20230424_NM_Findus_2933-2.jpg
About the role
As an FP&A Analyst, you'll be a vital part of our Commercial Finance team - supporting performance management, reporting and forecasting for the business. You'll collaborate closely with both local functions and central stakeholders, helping to turn numbers into actionable insights.
Key responsibilities
Your key responsibilities will include:
• Supporting monthly closing and variance analysis, in collaboration with Shared Finance teams
• Assisting in forecast and budget preparation, including modelling and scenario planning
• Developing reports and KPI tracking tools for leadership and finance business partners
• Driving improvements in data quality and consistency in reporting processes
• Ensuring compliance with internal controls (SOX) and supporting internal/external audits
Qualifications
We're looking for someone who is analytical, curious, and eager to contribute to business success. You enjoy working with data and turning complexity into clarity - and you're happy collaborating across departments to make things happen.
We believe you:
• Have a university degree in Finance, Business, or related field
• Have at least 3 years of relevant experience in FP&A, reporting or other similar business oriented financial role
• Have solid experience with Excel and financial modelling as well as familiarity with BI tools and planning systems (SAP experience is a plus)
• Are fluent in English, both spoken and written
It's a bonus if you also have experience from FMCG or a fast-paced international company and an interest in automation and visualization of financial data
Culture
At Findus, you'll join a company with strong brands, passionate colleagues, and a clear growth strategy. We're proud of our open and inclusive culture, where we work together to make a real impact.
We offer an inspiring and dynamic work environment in our thriving office at Dockan, centrally located in Malmö. At Findus, you will be part of a truly international setting with extensive cross-functional collaboration. We believe in giving you both responsibility and freedom, and offer a flexible, hybrid way of working.
This is an opportunity to be part of an ambitious finance team driving performance and change - and to grow your career in a company that values both people and results.
About the company
Findus is part of Nomad Foods, the largest frozen food company in Europe, with well-known brands like Birds Eye, iglo, Goodfella's, Aunt Bessie's - and of course, Findus. We operate in 22 European countries, with leading market positions in Sweden, the UK, and Italy, among others.
Our ambition is to build a global portfolio of best-in-class food brands through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. We're on an exciting journey, and our Finance teams play a key role in supporting this growth.
Contact Information
Does this sound like you? Apply today - we're reviewing applications on an ongoing basis.
In this recruitment Findus has decided to work with SJR. If you have questions about the position, feel free to reach out to responsible recruitment consultant, Tomas Vinnersten at +46 766 471614, or tomas.vinnersten@sjr.se Ersättning
