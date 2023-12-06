Förste forskningsingenjör i neurofysiologi
Linköpings universitet / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Linköping
2023-12-06
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Linköpings universitet i Linköping
, Finspång
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Kinda
eller i hela Sverige
We have the power of over 40,000 students and co-workers. Students who provide hope for the future. Co-workers who contribute to Linköping University meeting the challenges of the day. Our fundamental values rest on credibility, trust and security. By having the courage to think freely and innovate, our actions together, large and small, contribute to a better world. We look forward to receiving your application!
The position
This is a one year principal research engineer position focused on investigating the peripheral nervous system's role in pain and touch processing. The successful candidate will join a translational somatosensory laboratory at the Center for Social and Affective Neuroscience, Linköping University, Linköping, Sweden.
The responsibilities include electrophysiological recordings from single-unit afferents using microneurography in humans and skin-nerve preparation recordings in animal models.
The person we need
We are looking for a candidate with a Ph.D. in neurophysiology, bioengineering, or a related discipline. The applicant must have strong quantitative skills, an excellent track record, an enthusiastic approach to scientific research, as well as strong communication skills.
The applicant is expected to have in-depth understanding of primary sensory afferents' physiology and peripheral coding mechanisms, and must be proficient in electrophysiological single-unit afferent recordings. The applicant must also have previous experience in studying how tactile and pain information is encoded in the afferent neuron firing patterns. A strong publication record and extensive postdoc experience is considered a particular merit.
Fluency in both written and spoken English is a requirement for this position.
The workplace
The position is located in the Center for Social and Affective Neuroscience in Håkan Olausson's research group focusing on studies in the area of touch perception.
The employment
This is a temprary employment maximum 12 months, full-time.
Starting date by agreement.
Salary and employment benefits
More information about employee benefits is available here.
Union representatives
Information about union representatives, see Help for applicants.
Application procedure
Apply for the position by clicking the "Apply" button below. Your application must reach Linköping University no later than December 27, 2023.
Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives - diversity enriches our work and helps us grow. Preserving everybody's equal value, rights and opportunities is a natural part of who we are. Read more about our work with: Equal opportunities.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Linköping university has framework agreements and wishes to decline direct contacts from staffing- and recruitment companies as well as vendors of job advertisements. Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linköpings Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3096), https://www.liu.se/ Kontakt
Professor
Håkan Olausson hakan.olausson@liu.se 013-28 67 88 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Linköpings universitet Jobbnummer
8312300