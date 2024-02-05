Forskningsassistent
at The Department of Public Health Sciences. Closing date: 23 February 2024.
The Department of Public Health Sciences is affiliated with the Faculty of Social Sciences with about 70 employees. We offer a dynamic, interdisciplinary and internationally prominent research environment. There are two centres at the department: the Centre for Research on Health Inequalities (CHESS) and the Centre for Social Research on Alcohol and Drugs (SoRAD). The department provides education in public health science at first, second and third cycle level.
Public health science is the study of public health and its determinants. Public health refers to the health status of the population and its changes and distribution over both historical time and people's life course. Factors affecting public health often relate to social and societal structures and how these, in interaction with individual circumstances, shape people's habits and living conditions. Public health science also studies the development of public health policy and practice.
Main responsibilities
The tasks consist mainly in analysing scientific literature, processing and analysing quantitative data related to the projects listed below. The tasks also include administrative support:
The unintended consequences of Swedish parental leave policy (ParLeHealth): A health perspective.
Qualification requirements
We are looking for someone with a master's degree in public health science and previous experience of working as a research assistant. The position requires a good command of written and spoken English. Knowledge of Swedish is desired.
A merit for the position includes previous experience in the research area of health inequalities and experience with writing research applications and final reports for research projects.
Terms of employment
The position is full-time 100% and is limited to 6 months. Stockholm University applies individual salary setting, so please state your salary requirements. Starting date according to agreement.
Stockholm University strives to be a workplace free from discrimination and with equal opportunities for all.
Contact
Further information about the position can be obtained from the Head of the Department, Associate Professor Sol P. Juarez, sol.juarez@su.se
.
Application
Apply for the position at Stockholm University's recruitment system. It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the application is complete in accordance with the instructions in the job advertisement, and that it is submitted before the deadline.
Only include the cover letter and CV in your application. Bring copies of grades and certificates if you are called to an interview.
The instructions for applicants are available at: How to apply for a position.
You are welcome to apply!
Stockholm University contributes to the development of sustainable democratic society through knowledge, enlightenment and the pursuit of truth. Ersättning
