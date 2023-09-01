Forest worker/skogsarbetare
The job consists of cutting trees in the forest using Clearing-saws.
You will be working in a team consisting of 3-5 persons.
We work in Västernorrland, Jämtland, Västerbotten län.
WE OFFER
Payment from 700-1800sek / ha, or from 170sek/hour brutto. Depends on experience.
3.3sek / km when you use your own car.
Work clothes, shoes and all safety and cutting equipment.
Working for a stable Swedish company.
Wages and conditions are provided in accordance with the collective agreement.
Payment of taxes in accordance with Swedish legislation.
Working season: 6 months per year.
REQUIREMENTS
Your own team with at least 4 workers
Previous work experience with brush cutter is needed,
Own caf for work,
Advantage for applicants with English, Category B and repair skills (Stihl).
Skills with smartphone apps.
In some words about the company:
Höga Kusten Skog & Fastighet AB is a company in property management and forest management that has grown strongly since the start in 2013 and now has upwards of 100 employees during the high season and an average of about 55 full-time employees. Sales have increased from SEK 3.2 million in the first year to just over SEK 60 million for the previous financial year. The company is currently established in 7 locations from Vallentuna in the south to the head office Örnsköldsvik in the north.
