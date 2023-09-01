System Design Engineer within Connectivity
2023-09-01
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods
This is Us
The Connectivity System, Architecture & Verification group is responsible for developing and maintaining system level solutions within the domain of on-board connectivity. We lead investigations and create solutions as well as define system-level strategies and architectures. We can offer you an exciting and global working environment with a broad variety of tasks in a dynamic department with great colleagues and many strategic assignments.
Roles and Responsibilities
As a System Design Engineer within Connectivity Technology, you will be part of building a global platform utilized by the brands within Volvo Group. Connectivity is a key enabler for Volvo in the digital domain. The development within this area is fast and rewarding!
In this role, and together with other subject matter experts from around the company, you will lead the work to design, develop and deploy solutions built with emerging technologies. This is a team sport! You will be responsible for:
Reviewing input requirements and business cases, identifying possible technological solutions, analyzing, evaluating the options, and anchoring the end solution with stakeholders around the company
Work within an agile development environment as part of a large, collaborative team to achieve your goals.
The development plans of the new technologies and technical components that we are aiming to bring to market.
Communicating your vision and requirements clearly to implementing teams working in various disciplines
This position is about communication, leadership, and collaboration more than individual technical knowledge. The ability to quickly grasp new concepts and translate knowledge from a technical to business audience and back, or between technical teams working in different areas, is most important.
How to succeed
You are both a leader and a pedagogue. You find yourself driving initiatives and projects forward due to a passion for technology. Mentors comment on your energy and enthusiasm and less experienced colleagues come to you for help and advice, which you are happy to give.
You enjoy analyzing and solving complex problems, and then translating your findings for different stakeholders who may not have technical backgrounds.
It is meriting if you have experience within the automotive industry, especially in the systems engineering, telematics. Experience modelling systems using SysML or another UML is highly beneficial. You may also have experience as an embedded or mobile software architect.
B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Systems Engineering, Computer Science, Electronics or Computer Engineering or equivalent education
Minimum 8 years of work experience within system or software development and/or systems engineering
Experience with embedded or mobile software development in an agile environment
Fluent communication in English
We think that you have a good understanding of design methodologies for embedded real-time systems and also a basic understanding of functional safety and cyber security fundamentals. Your knowledge of verification and validation methods, as well as software quality assurance best practices will be key to succeed on this position. You are capable to demonstrate leadership skills in practice.
If you have any questions about the role or are interested in hearing more, please get in touch with: Hossein Zakizadeh, Manager Connectivity System, Architecture & Verification, +46 73 902 39 91, hossein.zakizadeh@volvo.com
