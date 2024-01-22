Foreman of Survey and Measurement
2024-01-22
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We will participate in a project where H2GS AB (H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
You will be responsible for the team performing the following work tasks according to the managers directions while also performing them yourself. You will perform measurements, checking, marking and making relevant calculations of horizontal and vertical axes, elevations and coordinates in the field where the machines are assembled while measuring the positioning of the machines themselves.
