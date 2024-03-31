Förare för Matleverans (Falkenberg) / Riders for Food Deliveries Falkenberg
AM:365 Group AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Borås
2024-03-31
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AM:365 Group AB i Borås
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
, Partille
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Har du egen bil och B-körkort och söker ett heltids-/deltidsjobb? Vi anställer chaufförer för matleveranser i Nyköping. Om du är intresserad så skicka din ansökan redan idag. Som bud kommer du att ansvara för att leverera mat från restauranger till kunder
och du får garanterad ersättning per timme.
Do you have your own car and a B driver's license and are looking for a full time/part time job? We are hiring drivers for food deliveries in Nyköping. If you are interested then send your application today. As a courier, you will be responsible for delivering food from restaurants to customers and you will have guaranteed compensation per hour.
Task:
Must have a smartphone
Accept maximum orders on the app, received from restaurants, and deliver to the customers.
Cannot deny any order on the app if it is shown.
Qualifications:
Driver's license for a passenger car (minimum B driver's license).
Good driving habits and the ability to drive vehicles in a safe and responsible manner.
Ability to navigate and plan routes.
If you are interested and want to be our team member then please send your application at:
Skicka ansökan till:am365.norra@gmail.com
eller ring 0766498520
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
E-post: am365.norra@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AM:365 Group AB
(org.nr 559292-4798)
Lövåsvägen 31
)
518 31 SANDARED Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8577581