Food Truck Crew Member

Papi's Pierogi is a new food truck in Gothenburg serving vegan comfort food. We opened in 2022 and this is our first season operating the food truck. We make pierogi, Eastern European dumplings, by hand at our space in Ringön and serve it in the city during lunch/evening hours and different festivals.
Job duties and responsibilities:
Prep of food truck prior to food service
Prepare and cook our menu to order on the truck
Provide exceptional customer service
Educate customers about our menu items
Be able to adjust and prioritize work tasks according to the business needs
Your experience and qualifications:
Hospitality experience
English is a must, Swedish and Polish are optional
Driving license B and experience operating larger vehicles (under 3.5 tones)
A sense of urgency when faced with changing customer volume levels
Ability to work well under pressure
Able to follow instructions for recipes, sanitation guidelines and food safety guidelines
Love for a good food Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-22
E-post: info@papispierogi.com Arbetsgivarens referens
