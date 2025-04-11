Food Court Manager
Costco Wholesale Sweden AB / Kockjobb / Burlöv Visa alla kockjobb i Burlöv
2025-04-11
, Lomma
, Malmö
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Costco Wholesale Sweden AB i Burlöv
, Stockholm
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Manages Food Court's supervisors and employees. Monitors Food Court's operations and tackles inefficiencies. Ensures department procedures are followed such as health & safety. Upholds high member service. Prepares business plans and develops managerial strategies to achieve sales targets.
Observes employee procedures to ensure health code compliance in all operations of the department, such as sanitation, temperatures, and expiration dates. Implements and upholds safety and security procedures
Schedules, develops, counsels, trains and directs department personnel. Makes recommendations for hiring, promotion and termination to Warehouse Manager. Reviews and approves area timecards. Drafts and participates in presentation of employee performance evaluations.
Makes recommendations for hiring, promotions and termination of employment to the Warehouse Manager.
Maintains high level of teamwork and communication both inside and outside the department.
Participates in periodic physical inventory (13 times a year). Determines production requirements based on income statements elaborated from weekly and monthly calculations recording totals of sales and expenses.
Monitors equipment, calls and schedules for repair as needed.
Supports the management team in ad-hoc location security checks and alarm callouts, as required Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25
E-post: costcocareers@costco.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Costco Wholesale Sweden AB
(org.nr 559300-7148)
Vassvagen 27 (visa karta
)
232 61 ARLÖV Jobbnummer
9281946