Food Co-Worker, Ikea Stockholm Barkarby

To thrive at IKEA, you need to enjoy interacting with other people. You must like to be in an environment where people are different and respect each other's differences. You get energized by your colleagues as you grow and work together. Of course, you openly share your opinions and are not afraid to make mistakes.
Our IKEA culture is world-renowned. We have a simple vision; to create a better everyday life for the many people. That means we want to have a positive impact wherever we operate; in people's lives, in communities, and for the planet we share. We offer a workplace that is characterized by community, development, and responsibility. You should know that our co-workers are our most important asset, and we actively work for justice, inclusion, and equality.
A day in your life with us
Ingvar Kamprad discovered that it was challenging to make a good deal with hungry customers. He gave us the important task of strengthening the customer experience with the help of food. Today, IKEA Food is more than just a restaurant in the store. We know that satisfied customers are those who are well-fed.
We are looking for a new co-worker to our store IKEA Stockholm Barkarby. In the restaurant, you will prepare and serve food to our customers and colleagues. You will handle payments at the cash register and ensure that the dining area is clean, and the dishes are washed. At Food we also meet customers in our Bistro where we serve our famous hot dogs and in the Swedish Food Market where we sell everything from candy to frozen meatballs. You will work together with a group of lovely co-workers in an environment where you have the opportunity to further develop your professional skills.
Apply now!
We offer a permanent position with a 32 hour/week contract. Working hours are daytime and evenings, both weekdays and weekends. Start date upon agreement.
Apply via our website www.ikea.se/jobb.
Attach a CV where you tell us what you are currently doing, any education you have completed and your work experience.
If you have questions about the recruitment process or encounter technical problems, please contact recruiter Sophia Rosander at sophia.rosander@ingka.ikea.com
We look forward to receiving your application! Last day to apply is Monday 24th of April.
