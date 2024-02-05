FM Concept Development Manager, Volvo Group Real Estate
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Real Estate is part of Volvo Group - and our ambition is to create work environments where people thrive, every day. We are a global team of real estate professionals, acting as true business partners to our stakeholders, in more than 60 different countries and 600 sites. Volvo Group Real Estate operate throughout the entire property lifecycle, from acquisition to divestment. We believe we can always learn and improve, and we know this is best done together.
We are now looking for an experienced FM Concept Development Manager to strengthen our global team. You have an extensive background in different Facility Management contract and delivery models. You will be part of an ambitious group of people who are curious, committed, and customer-focused and who believe that the key to success is working together towards clear targets, exchanging ideas, continuous learning, trusting each other, and having fun. In this position you will report to the VP Center of Expertise and be an active part of the CoE team.
Your main focus areas and responsibility in this job is to drive the strategy and development of Soft and Hard FM-services concept, contract governance and service control management. Further areas include driving internal collaboration and transfer of knowledge on a global level as well as continuous development and improvement of the processes connected to the facility services. You will always stay up to date regarding the latest trends from the market and bring good practices into our way of working and contract model
Key responsibilities include:
* Responsible to drive development, manage and support of the Facility Management service concept including strategic partnership development, continuous improvements, alternative concepts solutions innovations and digitalization within the FM Service delivery.
* Responsible to drive transfer of knowledge, updates, training, best-practice sharing and feedback within the FM area including focus on Hard Services (Maintenance) on a global on a global level through established forums.
* Responsible as Process Manager to develop, improve and follow up of relevant Real Estate processes, service solutions, guidelines, instruction and tools (methods and systems) as well as compliance of the concept towards the organization and partners
* Responsible for Supplier Contract management for key service suppliers, including follow up of performance and improvements
* Develop relevant KPI:s for the FM service concept
* Support new ways of working with service delivery towards our operational divisions
* Collaborate with, and support, divisions and purchasing on sourcing and development projects and other project management activities
Location: The location of the position is in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Travel: Occasional travelling will be required.
Hiring Manager, Fredrik Pettersson VP Center of Expertise Group Real Estate, +46 31 3220426
Who are you?
To add value to this position you need the ability to demonstrate and communicate a clear vision to all levels, including top management, within the organization. You have a global mindset and broad experience in office planning and dimensioning, interior design, strategy, and concept development in this area of expertise. You know supplier market mechanisms, environmental aspects, and relevant regulations.
Since we work in a global environment it is important to be comfortable in communication in English both in written and orally. You are used to leading people within global forums and enjoy building business relationships. You are well-structured and have an analytical approach and a strategic perspective in your daily work.
Knowledge/experience:
Relevant University background that provides the required knowledge skills, and abilities
Extensive experience working with Facility Management concepts, business development and different contract and delivery models within the FM industry, both hard and soft services
Ability to demonstrate successful international business experience within a global network
Good understanding of the real estate industry and business analysis
Ability to demonstrate experience in project management
Experience working in a multicultural environment Ersättning
