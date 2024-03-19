FM Concept Development Manager, Volvo Group Real Estate
Jerrie AB / Fastighetsskötarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla fastighetsskötarjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jerrie AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Öckerö
eller i hela Sverige
Whether our people work in an office, factory, warehouse, customer center, or dealership, in Volvo Group Real Estate we create work environments where people thrive, every day. It is our ambition to create industry-leading work environments, secure an optimized property portfolio and deliver high-quality services and projects.
We are a global team of about 300 real estate professionals, acting as true business partners to all our stakeholders. We support Volvo Group in 60 different countries and more than 600 sites, throughout the entire property lifecycle, from acquisition to divestment. We believe we can always learn and improve, and we know this is best done together.
This is us, your new colleagues
The Center of Expertise function (CoE) in Volvo Group Real Estate (VGRE) consists of a highly engaged group of experts in real estate-related. The CoE team has a global responsibility, identifying and realizing synergies for the Volvo Group's properties. We work in close partnership with property and workplace managers all over the world, as well as with other stakeholders in Volvo Group. With an open mind for innovation, we keep up with the latest developments in Volvo and in our field. We are now looking for an experienced FM Concept Development Manager to strengthen our global team.
The role as FM Concept Development Manager
Your main focus areas and responsibility in this job is to drive the strategy and development of Soft and Hard FM-services concept, contract governance and service control management. Further areas include driving internal collaboration and transfer of knowledge on a global level as well as continuous development and improvement of the processes connected to the facility services.
You will always stay up to date regarding the latest trends from the market and bring good practices into our way of working and contract model The work is conducted in very close cooperation with the Group Real Estate operational divisions, Group Corporate functions, colleagues within Truck Divisions and Business Areas, purchasing and suppliers/partners. Strategic planning and implementation of agreed contract model are also included to secure a reliable solution for our sites and to fulfill the requirements and targets set out by the organization.
Key responsibilities include:
Responsible to drive development, manage and support of the Facility Management service concept including strategic partnership development, continuous improvements, alternative concepts solutions innovations and digitalization within the FM Service delivery.
Responsible to drive transfer of knowledge, updates, training, best-practice sharing and feedback within the FM area including focus on Hard Services (Maintenance) on a global on a global level through established forums.
Responsible as Process Manager to develop, improve and follow up of relevant Real Estate processes, service solutions, guidelines, instruction and tools (methods and systems) as well as compliance of the concept towards the organization and partners
Responsible for Supplier Contract management for key service suppliers, including follow up of performance and improvements Develop relevant KPI:s for the FM service concept
Support new ways of working with service delivery towards our operational divisions
Collaborate with, and support, divisions and purchasing on sourcing and development projects and other project management activities
Location: The location of the position is in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who are you?
To add value to this position you need the ability to demonstrate and communicate a clear vision to all levels, including top management, within the organization. You have an extensive background in different Facility Management contract and delivery models, both hard and soft services. You have a global mindset and broad experience in office planning and dimensioning, interior design, strategy, and concept development in this area of expertise.
Furthermore, you know supplier market mechanisms, environmental aspects, and relevant regulations. Since we work in a global environment it is important to be comfortable in communication in English both in written and orally. You are used to leading people within global forums and enjoy building business relationships. You are well-structured and have an analytical approach and a strategic perspective in your daily work.
Application
Do you recognize yourself in what is described above? Then we are hoping to hear from you! Please send in your application through our recruitment partner Jerrie as soon as possible. Curious, or any questions? Contact recrutiment consultant Frida Garding Lindstrand, frida.lindstrand@jerrie.se
, +46723330149. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jerrie AB
(org.nr 556881-2571), https://jerrie.se Jobbnummer
8553541