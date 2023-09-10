Flyttpersonal
Movia AB / Budjobb / Göteborg Visa alla budjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Movia AB i Göteborg
We are a fast growing moving and last mile deliver service company. Now we are looking for our next colleagues. We are looking for new people who want to join our journey and have the world's most enjoyable workplace to go to every day.
When you are part of our moving - and transport part, you get to help different customers with their requests every day. On the first day, you might help a private customer move their apartment from southern to northern part of Sweden.The next day you might be helping a company dispose of their old desks and then deliver new ones. It is a very varied job where no two days are the same.
In order to succeed in the role, it is required that you can be self-motivated and be able to take your own initiative with a constant customer focus . That you are physically strong is a plus, some days can be very physically demanding.
Qualifications:
Able to speak and write english or swedish
Physically active
Positive attitude and a high work ethics
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-10
E-post: hr@moviatransport.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Movia AB
(org.nr 559267-0359)
418 37 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Ovädersgatan 10B Jobbnummer
8099634