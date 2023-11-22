Flygtekniker - Aircraft Engineer
Short Job description
We are looking for licensed aircraft engineers & aircraft mechanics to join our Line Maintenance operation at Arlanda Airport and Gothenburg Airport where we maintain SAS fleet of A320, A330 and A350 along with other customers aircrafts.
Main tasks
* Perform planned maintenance.
* Troubleshoot and rectify faulty systems.
* Record performed activities in IT systems.
Experience and Qualificatins
* Part 66 license or CoR for category A1, B1.1 and/or B2.
* Driver license for car.
* Good English communication skills and knowledge of a Scandinavian language
* High proficiency in IT.
* Part 66 license with endorsed type.
* Documented experience.
* Ability to speak and understand one of the Scandinavian languages.
* Previous experience from using Amos.
What does SAS offer you
* Training: Via SAS Technical Training we can offer training for all maintenance activities from human factor training to type rating on all SAS operated aircrafts and all in between.
* Career: At SAS we encourage people to grow and pursue different careers within the entire company.
* Travel: We grow by making the world smaller. Discounted airline tickets providing you, your family and friends possibility to travel the world at great prices.
* Salary: According to collective bargain agreements as well as local agreements.
* Benify: As an employee you will have access to Benify, a platform for all kinds of employee benefits.
* SAS Employee Club: Open for all SAS employees, coming together via their interest in skiing, golf, motorsport and much more.
Other of Importance
* You must have a clean criminal record and have proof of occupation 5 year back.
* All positions will be on a shift plan rotation as we cover 24/7/365
* Before employment a drug- and alcohol test will be carried out.
* Apply via SAS career site, or "apply here" buttom, and please upload all relevant documents.
* Questions, not applications, to rekryteringsastech@sas.se
If you are interested in this role, please apply via our careerpage on SASgroup.net. Deadline for your application is 31st of December 2023, but do not wait, interviews will be held continuously.
