Flutter developer
Pirr AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-05-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Pirr AB i Stockholm
Job Opening: Flutter Developer
Are you passionate about creating beautiful and immersive mobile applications? Are you skilled in Flutter, the cross-platform development framework? Join our dynamic team as a Flutter Developer and take your career to new heights!
Company Overview:
Pirr creates spicy stories that bring your fantasies to life. With the help of AI, users are able to customize the content according to personal preference and improve their sexual health. With Pirr's advanced LLM technology (AI), users can create spicy fantasies beyond their wildest dreams and improve sexual health.
Position Overview:
As a Flutter Developer, you will play a pivotal role in crafting high-quality, feature-rich mobile applications using the Flutter framework. Collaborating with our talented team of designers and developers, you will have the opportunity to bring ideas to life and create engaging user experiences across iOS and Android platforms.
Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain mobile applications using Flutter framework.
Collaborate with the design team to implement stunning user interfaces.
Write clean and efficient code while following best practices.
Troubleshoot and debug issues to ensure application performance and stability.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define and implement new features.
Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies.
Requirements:
Solid experience in mobile app development using Flutter framework.
Strong understanding of object-oriented programming principles.
Experience with third-party libraries and APIs.
Knowledge of mobile UI/UX standards and best practices.
Familiarity with version control systems, such as Git.
Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced team environment.
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
Perks and Benefits:
Flexible working hours and remote work options.
Opportunity to work on exciting and challenging projects.
Continuous learning and professional development opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive work culture.
If you're ready to take your Flutter development skills to the next level and work in a dynamic and forward-thinking environment, we would love to hear from you!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-20
email
E-post: fantasize_with_me@pirr.me Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "AMS Flutter Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pirr AB
(org.nr 559293-3187) Jobbnummer
7800587