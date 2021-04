Flow & Tools Engineer (523184) - Ericsson AB - Datajobb i Lund

Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Lund2021-04-12As the tech firm that created the mobile world, and with more than 54,000 patents to our name, we've made it our business to make a mark. When joining our team at Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self, and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team. Are you in?Come, and be where it begins.Our Exciting OpportunityIf you are interested in working with state-of-the-art designs and technologies, working with skilled designers from different disciplines, then this is a real opportunity for you. You will work in a diverse international environment in close cooperation with other design sites across the world.We are now looking for a Flow Developer, for our ASIC & FPGA development, to ensure coming digital ASIC & FPGA 's have a state-of-the-art development environment & Tools. The work is focused on increasing quality, visibility and predictability but also to decrease lead times.You willDevelop, maintain, and improve an integrated suite of front-end semiconductor development flows covering design, verification, and front-end implementation at varying levels of the development environment (i.e. IP, subsystem, and full-chip levels). Additional responsibilities include collaborating with internal and external IT, tool, and infrastructure providers.Help to automate the semiconductor development methodology and flows for the Ericsson worldwide Baseband ASIC and FPGA development teamOur focus is on Lean and Agile ways of working. We organize in cross functional development teams in which continuous improvement and knowledge sharing is part of the daily work.To be successful in the role you must haveBSc or MSc level in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or other equivalent education.At least 5 years of work experience.Passion for, and proven experience in, enabling individuals and groups through flow automation & sophisticated methodologyCompetence in debugging, also within cross-functional development flows / environmentsExperience in DevOps or other flow development, maintenance, and improvement experienceProgramming experience using Python (preferred), and perhaps other scripting languages such as: Perl, Ruby, Tcl, ShellExperience in programming experience with C/C++ (preferred), and/or other high-level languages such as: SystemC, Java, JavaScriptWorked with Code Repository setup, management, branching/merging: ClearCase, Git, Perforce, and/or SubversionYou might also have experience inBatch environment: LSF, Gridware, or equivalentContinuous Integration experienceSome Hardware Description Language experience: e.g. VHDL, Verilog, and/or SystemVerilogTelecom knowledgePersonal qualificationsYou have a genuine interest in learning new things every day and want to make a difference. You have a very positive demeanor and thrive with new challenges. You enjoy tackling problems and do so creatively. Where there is change you see opportunities. You are a standout colleague and communicative person, but you also work well independently. You do the extra effort it takes reaching results with high quality and on time.What 's in it for you?Here at Ericsson, our culture is built on over a century of courageous decisions. With us, you will no longer be dreaming of what the future holds - you will be redefining it. You won't develop for the status quo, but will build what replaces it. Joining us is a way to move your career in any direction you want; with hundreds of career opportunities in locations all over the world, in a place where co-creation and collaboration are embedded into the walls. You will find yourself in a speak-up environment where empathy and humanness serve as cornerstones for how we work, and where work-life balance is a priority. Welcome to an inclusive, global company where your opportunity to make an impact is endless.What happens once you apply?To prepare yourself for next steps, please explore here: https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers/job-opportunities/hiring-process Application ProcessYou are very welcome with your application in English. The selection process will start in parallel to the job posting period, please do not wait with submitting your application.Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.This role reports to Line Manager of SoC Integration and BackendIf you have any specific questions about this role, please contact recruiter Nina Juthage, nina.juthage@ericsson.com Location for this role: LundLast day to apply: 22nd of April 2021Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People filmDo you believe that an organization fostering an environment of cooperation and collaboration to execute with speed creates better business value? Do you value a culture of humanness, where fact based decisions are important and our people are encouraged to speak up? Do you believe that diverse, inclusive teams drive performance and innovation? Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || || Lund || R&D