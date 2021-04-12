Flow & Tools Engineer (523184) - Ericsson AB - Datajobb i Lund
Flow & Tools Engineer (523184)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Lund
2021-04-12
As the tech firm that created the mobile world, and with more than 54,000 patents to our name, we've made it our business to make a mark. When joining our team at Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self, and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team. Are you in?
Come, and be where it begins.
Our Exciting Opportunity
If you are interested in working with state-of-the-art designs and technologies, working with skilled designers from different disciplines, then this is a real opportunity for you. You will work in a diverse international environment in close cooperation with other design sites across the world.
We are now looking for a Flow Developer, for our ASIC & FPGA development, to ensure coming digital ASIC & FPGA 's have a state-of-the-art development environment & Tools. The work is focused on increasing quality, visibility and predictability but also to decrease lead times.
You will
Develop, maintain, and improve an integrated suite of front-end semiconductor development flows covering design, verification, and front-end implementation at varying levels of the development environment (i.e. IP, subsystem, and full-chip levels). Additional responsibilities include collaborating with internal and external IT, tool, and infrastructure providers.
Help to automate the semiconductor development methodology and flows for the Ericsson worldwide Baseband ASIC and FPGA development team
Our focus is on Lean and Agile ways of working. We organize in cross functional development teams in which continuous improvement and knowledge sharing is part of the daily work.
To be successful in the role you must have
BSc or MSc level in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or other equivalent education.
At least 5 years of work experience.
Passion for, and proven experience in, enabling individuals and groups through flow automation & sophisticated methodology
Competence in debugging, also within cross-functional development flows / environments
Experience in DevOps or other flow development, maintenance, and improvement experience
Programming experience using Python (preferred), and perhaps other scripting languages such as: Perl, Ruby, Tcl, Shell
Experience in programming experience with C/C++ (preferred), and/or other high-level languages such as: SystemC, Java, JavaScript
Worked with Code Repository setup, management, branching/merging: ClearCase, Git, Perforce, and/or Subversion
You might also have experience in
Batch environment: LSF, Gridware, or equivalent
Continuous Integration experience
Some Hardware Description Language experience: e.g. VHDL, Verilog, and/or SystemVerilog
Telecom knowledge
Personal qualifications
You have a genuine interest in learning new things every day and want to make a difference. You have a very positive demeanor and thrive with new challenges. You enjoy tackling problems and do so creatively. Where there is change you see opportunities. You are a standout colleague and communicative person, but you also work well independently. You do the extra effort it takes reaching results with high quality and on time.
What 's in it for you?
Here at Ericsson, our culture is built on over a century of courageous decisions. With us, you will no longer be dreaming of what the future holds - you will be redefining it. You won't develop for the status quo, but will build what replaces it. Joining us is a way to move your career in any direction you want; with hundreds of career opportunities in locations all over the world, in a place where co-creation and collaboration are embedded into the walls. You will find yourself in a speak-up environment where empathy and humanness serve as cornerstones for how we work, and where work-life balance is a priority. Welcome to an inclusive, global company where your opportunity to make an impact is endless.
What happens once you apply?
To prepare yourself for next steps, please explore here: https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers/job-opportunities/hiring-process
Application Process
You are very welcome with your application in English. The selection process will start in parallel to the job posting period, please do not wait with submitting your application.
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
This role reports to Line Manager of SoC Integration and Backend
If you have any specific questions about this role, please contact recruiter Nina Juthage, nina.juthage@ericsson.com
Location for this role: Lund
Last day to apply: 22nd of April 2021
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film
Do you believe that an organization fostering an environment of cooperation and collaboration to execute with speed creates better business value? Do you value a culture of humanness, where fact based decisions are important and our people are encouraged to speak up? Do you believe that diverse, inclusive teams drive performance and innovation? At Ericsson, we do.
We provide equal employment opportunities without regard to race, color, gender, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender identity and/or expression, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, religion, political opinion, nationality, ethnic background, social origin, social status, indigenous status, disability, age, union membership or employee representation and any other characteristic protected by local law or Ericsson's Code of Business Ethics.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || || Lund || R&D
Req ID: 523184
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Ericsson AB
Mobilvägen 12
22362 Lund
Jobbnummer
5685802
