Floor Coordinator
2024-09-26
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Your team
Our mission as Floor Coordinators at MAX IV is to provide a safe, efficient, and effective environment for users to conduct their experiments.
We strive to ensure that the beamtime is used optimally and that all users have the support they need to successfully complete their experiments. Our goal is to make a meaningful contribution to the research community by providing access to the exceptional capabilities of MAX IV and to make a positive impact 24 hours a day.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV is looking for a Floor Coordinator who will be present and available on the experimental floor to assist the beamlines and visiting user groups with all manner of technical and operational challenges. You will be part of a team that is the main point of contact to solve problems and ensure beamline operations continue efficiently and effectively. Being able to communicate in a clear and precise manner is one of the main tools you bring to the position.
This position consists entirely of 24/7 shift work at 80%.
Your main work tasks will be
Provide on-site shift support to beamlines in commissioning and operation by:
- Frequent tours of the beamlines during a shift to be available and present for assistance
- Monitor the floor coordinator on-shift phone and respond in a timely manner
- Update the operations logbook with issues, requests, and current activities
- Follow up on operational downtime issues and communicate with users and beamline staff
Provide on-site shift support for safety-related activities and events by:
- Rapid response and support for safety alarms on the experimental floor
- Acknowledge and respond to facility-wide safety issues
- Perform support for radiation monitoring walkthroughs during off-hour shifts
- Provide validation checks for experimental safety mitigations
- After-hour support for gas cylinder exchange and liquid nitrogen dewars
To be successful in this role, you need to have the following qualifications
- You perform well as a shift worker and are happy to work during evenings, nights, and weekends.
- You have a bachelor's degree or equivalent in physics or engineering and/or significant experience in the operation of large, complex scientific facilities.
- You are able to communicate fluently and effectively in English, both in speaking and writing. This includes comprehensive note-taking on technical and scientific topics.
- You are physically capable of moving a 50L, 80kg bottle of compressed gas with a trolley.
Below are seen as merits
- Knowledge of synchrotrons and X-ray experiments is a significant advantage.
- Experience working with chemical safety is a significant advantage.
- Experience working with vacuum systems is desirable.
- Previous experience working with radiation safety is considered a plus.
- Understanding of Python scripting is considered a plus.
As a person you are a strong communicator and are comfortable solving complex problems. This will sometimes require contacting system owners during unsociable hours.
Friendly and approachable person willing to go out of your way to accommodate a visiting user group in a very service-oriented manner.
Please apply in English.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit:https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttp://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
Applications will be read on an ongoing basis throughout the application period.
Probationary period may apply
On call services may apply.
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research laboratory hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden as well as internationally, with state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. It will receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-ray light.
