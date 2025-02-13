Fleet Specialist, Hybrid
Your mission at Voi For the position as a Fleet Specialist, you'll have the possibility of working in two different areas, depending on workload and suitability. We have our mechanical team, where you will be responsible for the maintenance and repair of our vehicles. This means keeping our scooters in top shape and provide strong support to our team on the ground. We also have our In field team, where you'll be utilising our vans to perform different tasks in the Stockholm area, making sure our operations runs as efficiently as possible. Here are some exciting tasks awaiting you as a Fleet Specialist:
Ensuring the logistics of collecting and providing Voi scooters.
Searching for and collecting damaged scooters.
Battery replacement.
Performing quick on-site repairs of the scooters.
Diagnosing and repairing broken vehicles.
Recycling and dismantling vehicles that cannot be repaired.
Assisting with the acceptance, packaging, and provision of new vehicles and batteries arriving at the warehouse.
Supporting our on-site team as needed, whether it's identifying damaged vehicles, clearing parking spaces, or setting up fallen vehicles.
What you'll need to embark We're looking for a highly motivated and responsible team player who can handle tasks and solve problems independently. With a proactive approach, you should be skilled in finding innovative solutions and achieving set objectives. In addition, the right candidate should have:
A valid drivers license for Sweden
Fluent english, both verbal and written and if you're fluent in Swedish it's a plus
Previous experience with tools or mechanical practices
General familiarity with digital tools and applications
Local knowledge of Stockholm and experience driving in the city
The ability to remain calm in stressful situations (such as difficult parking or traffic)
Job conditions
Working hours: Full- and part time positions
Contract type: Fixed term contract
Start date: To be discussed
Why Voi?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; it's a personal Voiage where you'll grow as a professional and be part of a diverse team and culture that's committed to making a positive impact on society. In addition to this, you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europe's leading micromobility company and one of the fastest-growing scale-ups
Make a direct impact on our ongoing success and contribute to the development of the micromobility industry in Sweden.
Collaborate with inspiring, motivated, and diverse colleagues who share a common goal
Be a part of the micromobility revolution and help create sustainable cities that are clean, quiet, and free from pollution
