Flavour & Sensory Science - Fiedler & Lundgren AB - Logistikjobb i Malmö

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Fiedler & Lundgren AB

Fiedler & Lundgren AB / Logistikjobb / Malmö2021-06-27In the role as Flavour & Sensory science you will work in a team of 14. You will have one who reports to you and you will report to the Production Deployment Manager.Key AccountabilitiesAccountable for the co-ordination and management of all flavour activities/projects within the Smokeless category ensuring provision of clear and focused flavour development briefs to the Global Flavour Team.Support brand teams in identifying new flavour opportunities through portfolio mapping and gap analysis and provide technical support in creating flavour briefs and descriptions.Support the implementation of the Global Flavour Strategy within the Smokeless category ensuring alignment of global and regional flavour initiatives.Plan, direct, and manage activities associated with the internal Sensodus and Expert panels in Malmo for oral product categories, ensuring the full integration of Sensory into early stage product development initiatives.Responsible for ensuring that all Panel Maintenance activities are executed and that the related sensorial panels are operating at a high level and fully adhering to all internal processes required at the Malmo site.Responsible for the management of day to day Sensory Panel activities, whilst ensuring best practise implementation, alongside agreed priorities and aligned to the Global Sensory Strategy.Maintain a high level of expertise in all aspects of sensory evaluation of oral products.Responsible for the quality of the Sensory results and the implementation of Sensory best practice across the panels.Acts as the principal contact for the selected category sensory panels in Malmo and ensure that sensory best practice is implemented.Provide guidance and consultancy to the technical community to establish and embed robust ways of working, influencing cross functionally and inspires others.Issue recommendations to stakeholders based on aggregation and interpretation of sensory data and in-depth understanding of project objectives through close collaboration with Project Teams.Drive change management and understanding of sensory within sphere of influence.Enable the development and delivery of system enhancements for new and existing techniques and methods.Partner with colleagues within the sensory area and across the wider business to enhance and deliver project guidance through coordination of sensory testing activities and generation of sensory insights.Build and maintain effective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders to communicate and disseminate insights to key stakeholders and across the sensory network.Knowledge, Skills and ExperienceDegree level qualification or equivalent in a scientific discipline.Deep technical knowledge of sensory methods and broad understanding of consumer research methods.Comprehensive understanding of applied statistics and tools.Broad understanding of Combustible and PRRP products and their component parts and understanding of how consumers interact with these products.Deep sensory knowledge for category as defined per centre of excellence for each region.Relevant understanding of BAT business model and the ability to align technical requirements with the business drivers.Experience of managing technical specialists.Demonstrable ability to motivate a team and panelists.Creative, entrepreneurial, dynamic, tenacious, resilient, receptive to change, and focused.Presentation and communication with other experts on a sophisticated expert level.This role will be the 3rd tier of the sensory structure, as such must have deep and experienced sensory technical understanding2021-06-27Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-09Fiedler & Lundgren ABStenåldersgatan 2321376 Malmö5831965