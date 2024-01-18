First Line Manager to Product Coordination
2024-01-18
We at Product Coordination have the mission to deliver, maintain, and develop product structures for the complete Scania and Traton Product Portfolio. We also provide vital product data within weight and ICD (Individual Chassis drawings) and act as support for R&D throughout the whole product development process. Further responsibilities include the development of common methods, tools, and ways of working.
Our offer to you
We offer you a management position in an organization that is a central part of our product development. You will be an active player when it comes to driving the demand for system development and digitalization for product description from a business perspective, as well as developing future work within central integration.
You will get the opportunity to develop and form a new group that will focus on electrics, Exit calculations, and whole vehicle structures. You will also be responsible for a global team and be a part of the global management team for Traton product description.
As a manager within Product Description, you will be a part of a diverse, experienced, and helpful management team that likes to have fun at work and values both a sustainable work environment as well as challenging questions.
Assignment
As a manager you are expected to support the group in its daily work, using servant leadership.
You are to set ambitions and goals for where and how the group will develop, motivate, and inspire to make them get there.
Since product description is the core of Scania's, and now Traton's, unique modular system this position requires that you have contact, and an active dialogue with internal customers within both R&D, market & production.
You will be a part of the section's management team as well as the global management team for Product Description, where you both represent your area and work for the entire section's area of responsibility. I expect you to contribute to the development of both way of working and the organization together with your group manager colleagues and me as section manager.
Your profile
We are looking for a natural leader with the will and ability to develop both individuals and groups in an ongoing journey of change, regarding both working methods and processes as well as working in global teams together with our Traton colleagues.
As a leader, you are present, responsive, and communicative, and have an active dialogue with your employees to develop, motivate, and inspire them in their daily work.
You are positive about change and curious about how your area affects the whole, as well as how product description and working methods can be developed through efficiency and automation.
You can see the big picture and stay calm even in pressured situations.
You are a team player but at the same time not afraid to make decisions on your own.
You should be fluent in English, both written and spoken.
You hold a Bachelor's or a Master 's degree in science or have relevant work experience.
Interest and knowledge of Scania's product description, system and information flows and the product development process are meritorious.
For more information
Please contact Section Manager Albina Ulvegren, 08-553 814 57 albina.ulvegren@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 31 January 2024. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
