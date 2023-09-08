First line manager, AI technologies autonomous transport solution - Scania
2023-09-08
Are you a seasoned engineering leader who is eager to take on your next challenge? Maybe right now in your professional life, you want to leave a footprint on the world. Then please apply!
Strategic track in autonomous transport solution
At strategic track of Autonomous Transport Solution, we create solutions that empower our vehicles to drive autonomously on public roads. Being in charge of both our vehicles and our software is fantastic because it allows us to make choices and carry them out.
We already have in-house designed prototype vehicles on the road, and our goal is to have a final driverless product. Despite having a solid organization that ensures we will realize our incredible ideas, there is a start-up mentality present in the atmosphere of the many imaginative discussions.
About your group, AI technologies group
One of our autonomous technology frontier groups will be led by you. Your group designs, implements, optimizes and deploys deep learning models for autonomous driving. The group's scope of work includes the entire workflow from data collection, via model creation and training in the cloud, to deployment in our vehicles. The group keeps up with the latest discoveries in this rapidly evolving field and assesses which ones should be implemented to our product. You are accountable for the output of your group.
About management team
You are responsible for a whole software stack for autonomous driving on public roads as a member of our section management team. Our management team consists of both line management and agile management with responsibility for all deliveries in both the line organisation and across the product value flow.
The management team may be debating our strategic road map one day, reviewing our strategy, and revising it. On the same day, line managers like you consider our staff's career development to determine how we can support their growth while completing tasks as planned. In order to add to the excitement and challenge, we also aim to resolve any deviations from our 10-week schedule by working in an agile manner.
Our management team members are diverse and contribute different perspectives, just like our jobs, which are varied and enjoyable. The challenges in a passionate team are enjoyable to overcome.
Your skills
We are looking for you who has proven leadership: Experience in leadership roles, driving teams toward success.
The role requires AI Proficiency. A strong understanding of AI and data-driven methodologies as well as prior experience in machine learning and/or software development.
As a leader you have collaborative spirit. You are a responsive and a accessible team player who values collaboration. You have the ability to have a holistic way of thinking in complex matters while paying attention to details.
Please apply if you believe you have a fair share of the above qualities and view this as your dream job.
Our offer
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace with respect for the individual, where you have great opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include mutual bonus, leasing car, occupational pension and flexible working hours.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
