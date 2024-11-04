First chef to successful restaurant in Dalarna
2024-11-04
Are you a chef and love cooking? We value locally produced ingredients and strive to offer the best of local cuisine. By collaborating with local producers and suppliers, we build long-term relationships and ensure that every ingredient on the plate is of the highest quality. Your role extends beyond cooking. You will be part of a tight team where collaboration and creativity are the keys to our success. We encourage ideas and innovation to constantly renew and improve our menu. THIS IS YOUWe are convinced that the best food is created by passionate people. In other words, you like to cook, like to create new relationships with local producers and suppliers. You have a genuine interest in food & cooking with Swedish, locally produced and sustainable ingredients. You want to work in a creative environment where you can influence large parts of the menu You like to develop and develop Are a team playerTHIS IS WHAT YOU GETWe offer a stimulating work environment where each individual can flourish and develop. You have an area manager as a springboard for your own personal development to create an understanding of the kitchen, kitchen economics and menu planning. In addition to that, a bunch of happy chefs around Sweden who meet regularly and share knowledge and experience. This with the aim of helping you reach your full potential both in gastronomy, as a leader and manager.
THE ROLE100% (6 months trial period applies)ADDITION- As soon as possible- Collective agreements are available at the workplace via HRF- Individual salary setting based on knowledge and experience.Other benefits- Health care allowance- Shoe allowance - Transition period with accommodation is available if neededIn the kitchen we communicate in Swedish and English.Label the application "1e chef Mora"DO YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THE JOB AND THE PROCESS?Magnus Olssonmagnus@progressioswe.se
ABOUT USWe help hotels and restaurants develop forward. This with the help of our strong network and modern leadership. We put people at the center and take advantage of their differences and abilities to build strong teams. Ersättning
