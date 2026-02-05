Firmware Test Lead
Nexer Telescope AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-02-05
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Telescope AB i Lund
A Firmware Development Testbench Lead is sought for both VHDL simulation and lab target test benches.
Scope:
• Lead, run, and continuously improve VHDL simulation testbenches as well as lab target test benches. Improvements could include: automation, test coverage, and maintenance.
• Provide and maintain functional VHDL and lab target electronics test benches.
• Provide test routines to ensure that firmware releases are properly tested.
• Employ JIRA for organizing the daily work
• Build and maintain good communication with the surrounding teams.
• Interaction with vendors and partners when required
Requirements:
• Bachelor's degree or equivalent in technology or science
• Documented experience in FPGA design and test methodology
• 3+ years of experience with VIVADO and QUESTASIM
• Documented knowledge of automation script development
• Documented experience with embedded systems and network protocols
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills
• Excellent oral and written English skills
Good to have:
• Experience from defining test-suites
• Linux, scripting, bash etc
• VITIS
• Experience with Gitlab runners Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Telescope AB
(org.nr 556807-2820), http://nexergroup.com Jobbnummer
9726428