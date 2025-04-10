Firmware Developer
A-Talent Tech Management Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A-Talent Tech Management Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Your responsibilities
As a member of the firmware team, you will design, implement and document the firmware for an advanced, wearable electrostimulation medical device. The platform is based on nRF52, and the work involves close collaboration with both the Hardware and Quality Assurance teams within a highly regulated development environment.
This is a direct recruitment to Disruptive Novotech via A-Talent Tech.
Examples of responsibilities:
• Firmware development in C for nRF52 (focus on BLE and low-power design)
• Testing and documentation according to IEC 62304
• Real-time optimization and peripheral integration (SPI, I2C, UART, ADC/DAC)
• Automated testing and integration workflows using Git and CI/CD pipelines
• Cross-functional collaboration with HW, QA and product management
Your profile
Requirements:
• University degree or MSc in computer science, electronics or equivalent
• At least 4 years of experience with embedded firmware
• Good knowledge of C and BLE
• Experience with CI/CD pipelines and Git
• Documentation skills in a regulated development environment
• Fluent in spoken and written English
Meritorious:
• Experience with medical technology systems and IEC 62304
• Experience with nRF52 and real-time operating systems (RTOS)
• Strong troubleshooting skills with e.g. JTAG, logic analyzers
Personal qualities:
You are meticulous, analytical and independent. You enjoy improving rather than just inventing new things - and value creating stable and reliable code for critical systems.
About the company
Disruptive Novotech develops wearable neuromodulatory technology for medical use. With a compact team and clear vision, the company aims to launch its first products in the near future. The office is located in central Stockholm, and the environment is characterized by high tempo, close collaboration and technological cutting-edge.
About A-Talent Tech
A-Talent Tech works in a niche with recruitment and consultancy rental of technical competence. Our recruitment specialists have good technical understanding and together with experts in executive search, we find and recruit even the most difficult-to-find competences for your organization. We are part of the A-Talent Group, a group of specialist companies in competence supply.
Does this sound like the right role for you?
Then you are welcome to apply for the position via the form below! We process applications and appointments on an ongoing basis, so please do not wait to apply. If you have any questions, please contact Lena Sköld at lena.skold@atalent.se
.
Please note that you cannot apply via email! Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A-Talent Tech Management Sweden AB
(org.nr 556681-7143), https://www.atalenttech.se/ Arbetsplats
A-Talent Tech AB Jobbnummer
9278951