Finsktalande Sales Executive till Liberis
Hero AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm
2024-03-13
Are you a fearless person who is driven by result-oriented work and a team player who puts the customer in focus and wants to work B2B? Then this role in an exciting scale up company is for you!
About the company
Liberis has been pioneering embedded finance since 2007 and over the years, they have worked in partnership with banks, SaaS providers, payment processors, checkout providers, and even the UK government - providing all they need to offer easy and frictionless revenue-based finance solutions to their SME customers through their API-powered funding platform.
They are in a very exciting period of growth, both within the UK and internationally, with teams based in London, Nottingham, USA and Scandinavia. As Liberis continue to grow, they are looking for talented and ambitious individuals to join them to reshape business finance.
Liberis is proud to have been included in The Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 as one of the 100 fastest growing FinTechs in the UK for two years running.
About the role
As a Finnish speaking Sales Executive at Liberis Group, you play an important role in the customers' lifecycle with focus on sales and providing the best customer experience. You will assist our Finnish team with managing warm leads and questions coming through different channels. In addition, you will be giving the HQ feedback, improvement ideas and change-suggestions. You will be part of a sales team consisting of 6 people working towards the Swedish, Finnish, and Danish markets.
• Your primary duties will include:
• Handle incoming sales leads.
• Customer care of new customers.
• Administration in Salesforce and other systems.
• Improve and automate processes.
• Support other teams ad hoc.
About you
We are now looking for someone who is solution-oriented, patient and responsive. You will be part of a tightly knit team which requires you to be a team player with a positive attitude who thrives in a dynamic environment. You will work in various systems, which demands you to be meticulous, analytical and have good computer skills.
It is highly meritorious if you have previous experience in sales or any other type of customer contact via phone. Furthermore, it is meritorious if you speak Norgwegian or Swedish as a second language.
Qualifications
• Fluent in Finnish and English.
• Meriotorious if you speak Swedish and Norwegian.
• Good attention to detail and ability to multitask.
• Positive attitude and willingness to learn.
• Aptitude for creating customer relationships.
• Comfortable using phone as primary contact tool.
• Access, extent and employment
Liberis has its office in Östermalm in central Stockholm and works regular office hours Monday to Friday 9.00-17.00. This is a direct recruitment where you will be employed directly by Liberis with their good conditions and benefits. We prefer that you can start as soon as possible but take into account any notice period.
How to apply?
We accept applications through our website where you register your CV by clicking on the "apply" button at the bottom of the ad. We review applications continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
If you have any questions, please contact recruitment manager at Johan.Iggbom@hero.se
.
We look forward to reading your application!
We are heart working"
