Finnish speaking ePromotion Specialist for Samsung

We're looking for passionate, customer-focused individuals to join our growing ePromo team, supporting Samsung via live chat. As an ePromo Sales Agent, you'll help guide customers through their purchase journey-uncovering needs, offering tailored advice, and presenting compelling deals that drive sales and satisfaction.
This isn't your average customer support role-you'll be a digital sales expert, helping customers choose the perfect phone, TV, or accessory by asking the right questions and highlighting the best offers Samsung has to offer.
What You'll Be Doing:
Engage with Customers via Chat Only
Assist customers in real-time with product questions, offers, and sales-related inquiries-no calls, just fast, friendly, and focused chats.
Uncover Customer Needs
Ask the right questions to build a rapport and fully understand what our customer is looking for.
Convert Conversations into Sales
Use your product knowledge and communication skills to propose compelling package deals, cross-sell, and upsell.
Stay Updated & Informed
Keep up with the latest Samsung products, promotions, and features so you can offer value in every conversation.
Collaborate & Improve
Work closely with team members and leaders to share insights and continuously improve the ePromo experience.
Who You Are:
Experience in customer service or sales-especially in a digital or retail setting.
Skilled communicator who can simplify complex product information.
Sales-oriented mindset with a passion for helping people find the perfect product.
Quick thinker with the ability to multitask and maintain chat quality under pressure.
Fluent in Finnish and English (additional Nordic languages are a plus!).
Why Join Transcom?
Career Growth: 90% of leadership roles are filled internally-your journey matters.
Top Benefits: Competitive salary, subsidised lunches, health allowance, office breakfasts, Union agreement, insurances, and more.
Modern Office: Brand-new, stylish space in Kista, Stockholm with free gym and sauna access.
Great Culture: Friendly, supportive environment where sales excellence is recognised and rewarded.
Location: Kista, Stockholm
Employment type: Full-time, onsite
Start date: 2nd June 2025
Language: Fluent Finnish + English
Ready to make your mark in digital sales? Apply now!
Interviews are held continuously-don't wait!
