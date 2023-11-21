Finnish Speaking Customer Service Agent To Fmcg Company!
2023-11-21
We are currently looking for a Finnish Speaking Customer Service Agent to an exciting FMCG company located in Stockholm. This is a recruitment with start as soon as possible.
About the role:
As a Customer Service Agent you will be a part of the Nordic Customer Service team. Your key accountabilities will be:
* Support and execute customer service activities in line with the Nordic business and Supply Chain strategies
* Execute order-to-cash activities from order management to invoicing
* Follow-up and handle deviations and master data errors
* Manage and report month end activities
* Follow-up on back-orders and blocked orders
* Manage customer requests and inquiries in a timely and respectful manner
* Ensure accurate and timely handling of customer returns and claims
* Identify and drive customer collaboration / satisfaction initiatives
* Support customer collaboration with strategic customers
* Ensure achievement of the relevant KPIs (Customer Satisfaction, Responsiveness, Claims, Perfect Order)
* Drive initiatives to improve efficiency, reduce costs and/or support sustainability objectives
* Identify and proactively define and implement improvements in order to achieve targets in sales, profitability, inventory, and cost
Your profile:
* Education in and experience of Business Administration, Supply Chain, Customer Service Operations or equivalent
* Min. 2 years of relevant professional experience within the area of Customer Operation or Customer Service
* Solution-oriented mindset and self-driven, curious with a continuous learning mentality, and challenges the status quo.
* Number driven and interested in digitalization and analytics
* Computer Skills (SAP, MS Excel)
* Strong problem solving and communication skills
* Passionate team player
* Fluent in Finnish, Swedish and English
