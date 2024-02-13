Finnish speaking Customer Service Agent
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2300 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
You will join an awesome team of ~50 employees that vaues team work and to have fun together. The office is big, modern and bright. In the summer we often use our terrance that has an amazing view over Uppsala. We offer a payed education for 8 weeks - and a lot of opportunities to grow within the company.
About the job
At Customer Service, you have an important role in the company as you are our public face and have a strong influence on how our customers perceive our brand. You work in a team with a great sense of community and you will always have good support.
In the department, we have a large amount of incoming calls from our Scandinavian customers every day, you handle all matters relating to our customers' bookings. Incoming questions can, for example, concern cancellations, rebookings, luggage questions and name changes. Your most important task is to quickly find solutions for our customers. You work in our various booking systems.
The work is scheduled during office hours, between 8-17 on weekdays. You do not work weekends or public holidays. During your first eight weeks, you follow a training plan and have a supervisor who helps you in the onboarding process. It is important that you are able to be present during the entire training.
Requirements
In this role, a positive attitude and willingness to learn is most important. We are looking for you who are confident in yourself and who are good at communicating with the customer, even when you don't have all the answers yourself. You thrive in a flexible and eventful environment. We are proud of our customer service and we have come a long way in our work in the department. We are good at measurability and key figures and are therefore looking for someone who wants to work with customer service in a professional manner. You will have the opportunity to receive a monthly and a quarterly bonus based on, among other things, quality and efficiency
We believe that you:
Have the interest and ability to learn new systems - you like working with the computer as a tool
Are driven by achieving set goals
Are a flexible person who has a high sense of service
Has very good knowledge in Finnish and English speech and writing.
Also good to have:
Experience in customer service, preferably via telephone
Knowledge in any flight booking system
Knowledge in Swedish, Danish and Norwegian
Benefits
Working with us means both laughter and colleagues who take their jobs very seriously. We are a big team, at a big company with the ambition to be the biggest in the global arena! In addition to the fact that you will work with a fantastic team, you will receive good benefits as an employee with us:
A generous health care allowance
Breakfast buffet every morning
Chance for bonus every month and quarter
Good insurance and pension, where you get personal advice
We use a hybrid model where you after a few months have the opportunity to work from home 2 days a week
A large and nice office in the center of Uppsala. You can walk to the central station in 5 minutes
About us
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
Start: 11th of March
