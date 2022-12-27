Finnish Customer support
Description
We have on behalf of our client the assignment to recruit a Finnish-speaking customer service employee.
Our customer invests a great deal in their employees! They are therefore also looking for positive, motivated employees for their teams, ie. people who are eager to learn their business, grow in their careers and advance within the company.
Tasks
As a customer service employee, you answer incoming calls and emails from customers, resellers and internal staff and answer questions about eg. tools, delivery information, complaints, order status and invoice questions and inform about various on-going campaigns. By giving the customer the best service, the work becomes fun, challenging and evolving for you, while the customer hangs up with a smile on their face! You will be a part of a team of ambitious and knowledgeable co-workers in a enjoyable work environment.
Qualifications
You have a passion for service, an ability to anticipate customer needs and the ability to find the right solutions quickly and efficiently. You have an eye for detail, a tolerance for repetitive work at a high pace, and the ability to be flexible and adapt to change quickly. You have a good ability to both cooperate and to take your own initiative, you are a committed and responsible person. You want to develop andcan receive constructive criticism. You are good at time management and can work towards set goals.
You should be fluent in both speech and writing in Finnish, as well as in English. You have goodcomputer skills and a good ability to communicate structured and build relationships over the phone. The service requires inbound, outbound (callbacks) and e-mail communication. It is to your advantage if you have previously worked with similar tasks but it's not a requirement as you will receive training from the company.
Conditions
You are offered training, good development opportunities as well as continuous support and coaching.
The working hours are Monday - Friday 07.00 - 16.00.
